IRGC Navy chief says ships need Iran approval to transit Hormuz Strait -China Daily

Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, has warned that all vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz must fully coordinate with Iranian maritime authorities.

In a statement posted on X, Tangsiri said IRGC naval forces had blocked a foreign container ship, identified as SELEN, after it allegedly failed to comply with required protocols and obtain a transit permit.

The warning signals increased scrutiny by Iranian forces over one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies passes.

Iran maintains that vessels navigating the Strait must adhere to its maritime regulations to ensure security and safe passage, though such assertions have previously drawn concern from international shipping and Western governments.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital chokepoint connecting the Persian Gulf to global markets, making it a focal point for geopolitical tensions. Any disruption or enforcement action in the area can have far-reaching implications for global trade and energy markets.

While details about the ship SELEN and its origin remain limited, the incident underscores ongoing tensions in the region and the potential risks faced by commercial shipping.