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President Ruto, Orengo Pledge to Put Politics Aside for Nyanza Development

The head of state acknowledged the importance of setting aside political differences to prioritize development, service delivery, and community welfare.

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SIAYA, Kenya Mar 24 – President William Ruto has signaled a truce with Siaya Governor James Orengo, emphasizing a shared commitment to work together for the benefit of Kenyans.

Speaking during a tour of Nyanza Region, the head of state acknowledged the importance of setting aside political differences to prioritize development, service delivery, and community welfare.

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Governor Orengo welcomed the gesture, noting that collaboration between national and county governments can accelerate infrastructure projects, healthcare services, and economic initiatives in the region.

The leaders’ public display of unity marks a notable shift in local politics, raising hopes for a more cooperative approach to addressing regional challenges.

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