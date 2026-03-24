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Matiang’i Urges Peaceful Campaigns, Tells Politicians to Shun Insults

Matiang’i emphasized the importance of dignity, unity, and national cohesion throughout the electoral period.

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NYANDARUA, Kenya Mar 24 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has called for peaceful and respectful political campaigns, urging leaders to reject insults and focus on issue-based engagement as the country heads toward the next general election.

Speaking during the launch of the Jubilee Party Nyandarua County headquarters in Ol Kalou, Matiang’i emphasized the importance of dignity, unity, and national cohesion throughout the electoral period.

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He said his presidential bid is anchored on accountability, service, and measurable results, positioning himself as a leader focused on delivery rather than political rhetoric.

“We must elevate our politics. Campaigns should be about ideas, policies, and solutions—not insults and division,” he said.

Matiang’i also highlighted Jubilee’s commitment to nurturing youth leadership, noting that the party is intentionally creating space for young people to participate in governance and decision-making.

He assured aspirants that the party will conduct free and fair nominations, giving all candidates an equal opportunity to compete.

“The future of our country depends on empowering a new generation of leaders. We must give them a fair chance to lead,” he added.

At the political level, Jubilee—under the leadership of Jeremiah Kioni—has reached an understanding with like-minded opposition partners, including Democratic Change Party (DCP), to run a coordinated but competitive campaign in the Mt Kenya region.

The strategy aims to strengthen democratic choice while consolidating support across key voting blocs in the region.

Matiang’i reaffirmed that his campaign will leverage his track record in public service, expressing confidence in his ability to steer the country forward through experienced and results-driven leadership.

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