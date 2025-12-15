Connect with us

Cyrus Jirongo died in a road accident in Naivasha on December 13, 2025.

Kenya

Autopsy due as questions emerge over Cyrus Jirongo death

Fresh questions are emerging over the final hours of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo as his family seeks clarity on how he died far from his reported route.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – The postmortem report into the death of former Lugari MP the late Cyrus Jirongo was set for Monday, even as questions continue to swirl around the circumstances surrounding his death, according to his family.

The Jirongo family, led by the chair of the burial committee and former Westlands MP Fred Gumo, has raised concerns over the incident and is demanding answers from the police.

Police say Jirongo died following a head-on collision involving his vehicle and a passenger bus along the Nakuru–Naivasha Highway on Saturday.

However, the family has expressed doubt over that account.

“We are demanding answers. The family is demanding answers,” Gumo said.
“He was travelling from Karen to his home in Gigiri. How did he end up several kilometres away in Naivasha?”

According to Gumo, Jirongo left Karen to his home in Gigiri, a relatively short journey within Nairobi.

A police report filed at Naivasha Police station states that Jirongo died after his Mercedes-Benz collided head-on with a bus at 3am.

The report states that Jirongo, 64, was driving a Mercedes-Benz, registration from the Nakuru direction towards Nairobi when he failed to keep to his inner lane and collided head-on with an oncoming passenger bus.

The bus, ferrying 65 passengers and driven by Tirus Kamau Githinji, 52, was travelling from Nairobi to Busia.

Police say Jirongo sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Gumo has said the family is seeking a clear explanation of Jirongo’s final movements.

“Only the police can establish what happened,” he said, “Let them look at CCTV footage, even on the highway, and tell us what happened because we want answers.”

The family has announced that Jirongo will be laid to rest on December 30, 2025 at his rural home.

