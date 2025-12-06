6 activists arrested in Nairobi solidarity protest amid tension in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Police in Nairobi on Tuesday arrested six activists who staged a protest outside the Tanzanian High Commission in solidarity with Tanzanians accusing President Samia Suluhu’s administration of repression and human rights abuses.

The group, led by activists Julius Kamau and Odhiambo Ojiro, was dispersed by officers in uniform and plain clothes before being handcuffed and taken to Central Police Station.

Witnesses said the activists had marched to the embassy while chanting and holding placards, briefly addressing the press before police moved in to break up the gathering.

Activist Geoffrey Mboya said the protest was intended to support Tanzanians planning Independence Day demonstrations demanding political reforms.

“We’re here to express support for the people of Tanzania as they demonstrate against a dictatorship,” he said. “We are part of the East Africa Community, and whatever happens in Tanzania affects all of us.”

‘Activism not a crime’

Vocal Africa CEO Hussein Khalid confirmed that the organisation’s Rapid Response Officer, Fredrick Ojiro, was among those arrested.

“The protests were in solidarity with Tanzanians marking Independence Day while demanding justice for those killed and disappeared,” Khalid said.

Other activists arrested included Kelvin Morara, Elisha Alam, and an individual identified as Shem.

They are being held at Central Police Station. Rights groups and supporters online have called for their immediate release, insisting that “activism is not a crime.”

On Monday, Ojiro, Free Kenya Movement leader Bob Njagi, and former Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana had raised concerns over alleged state abuses in Tanzania and warned of a growing humanitarian crisis ahead of nationwide protests.

A notification shows the activists had formally informed Kenyan police of their planned demonstration in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, security across Tanzania remained tight on Tuesday, with police and military officers patrolling major cities ahead of the anticipated protests, which were expected to coincide with Independence Day celebrations.

By midday, no demonstrations had begun. Residents in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mbeya, Mwanza, and other cities reported unusually quiet streets, with many choosing to stay indoors amid uncertainty.

The demonstrations were called to demand political reforms following October’s post-election unrest, which left an unknown number of people dead.

Authorities have acknowledged using force, saying some groups were attempting to overthrow the government.

In Dar es Salaam, BBC reporters observed empty streets as security vehicles patrolled major roads and officers positioned themselves at strategic locations.

Activists online urged supporters to remain alert, suggesting protests could begin later in the day.

Tanzanian authorities banned the planned demonstrations and cancelled Independence Day celebrations, advising citizens to stay indoors.