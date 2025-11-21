Connect with us

Kenya

Terror suspect arrested in Eastleigh during raid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested a woman believed to be involved in soliciting and providing support to a terrorist group following a targeted operation in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The suspect, identified as Asho Kassim Hassan, was apprehended during an intelligence-led raid on a residential building along Major Muriithi Street, where officers traced her alleged hideout.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers recovered a passport and a mobile phone from the suspect.

Both items have been handed over to forensic experts for analysis as detectives move to establish the wider network she is suspected of working with.

Hassan is currently in police custody undergoing processing and is expected to be arraigned once investigations are complete.

“Through intensified intelligence operations, enhanced inter-agency coordination, and sustained community partnerships, the DCI remains steadfast in safeguarding the country and ensuring that every Kenyan can go about their daily lives without fear,” police said.

