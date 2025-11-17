Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ritoni-Mau Summit Road dualling to commence on November 28: Ruto

President Ruto confirms November 28 as the start date for the 170km Rironi–Naivasha–Mau Summit dualling and a 58km expansion to Maai Mahiu, boosting Northern Corridor traffic flow.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — President William Ruto has confirmed November 28, 2025 as the official start date for the dualling of the 170km Rironi–Naivasha–Mau Summit Road.

The Head of State added that the government will also break ground on the same day for the 58km expansion of the Rironi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha Road, a move expected to further enhance connectivity across the southern transport corridor.

“The dualling of the 170km Rironi–Naivasha–Mau Summit Road begins on November 28, 2025,” he said.

In an update on Monday following a meeting with China Communications Construction Company President Zhang Bingman, whose subsidiary China Roads and Bridges Corporation (CRBC) will build the road, Ruto described the planned groundbreaking as a major milestone.

“This will herald a major milestone for this critical part of the Northern Corridor between Nairobi and Western Kenya — facilitating movement, boosting trade, and bringing an end to decades of agonising gridlock, congestion, delays, and disastrous accidents. On the same day, we will also break ground for the 58km dualling of the Rironi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha road, opening new frontiers on a highway that serves the southern part of our country.”

Central artery

The Rironi–Mau Summit stretch is a vital section of the Northern Corridor, linking Nairobi, Nakuru, and Western Kenya, and serving as a central artery for regional freight and passenger traffic.

China Communications Construction Company President Zhang Bingman/PCS

According to the government, upgrading the corridor to a modern dual carriageway is expected to significantly cut travel times, reduce vehicle operating costs, and enhance road safety — particularly for heavy transport.

The project will be implemented through a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) under a 30-year Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer model involving a consortium of China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Kenya’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Motorists will pay a toll of Sh8 per kilometre, subject to a 1 percent annual adjustment, with charges based on distance travelled across eight toll stations.

Government estimates place the cost of the six-lane project at US$700 million, with ownership retained by the state while the private partner finances and operates the infrastructure.

President Ruto emphasized that the upgraded four- to six-lane design — replacing an earlier two-lane proposal — will adequately meet future traffic demands.

