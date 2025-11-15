Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A recruiter assesses a prospective recruit during a past listing exercise/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS invites youths to listing centres on Monday after clearing recruitment hurdle

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga confirmed the service will proceed with the recruitment of 10,000 police constables across 427 centres nationwide from 8am to 5pm, with the entire exercise conducted in a single day.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 — The National Police Service (NPS) has called on qualified Kenyan youth to participate in the long-awaited nationwide police recruitment scheduled for Monday, following a High Court ruling that lifted earlier conservatory orders suspending the exercise.

In a statement on Friday, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga confirmed the service will proceed with the recruitment of 10,000 police constables across 427 centres nationwide from 8am to 5pm, with the entire exercise conducted in a single day.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nyaga described the recruitment as more than just an employment opportunity.

“This is not just a chance to get a job; it is a new dawn for Kenya. The successful young men and women will form a new cohort of officers expected to drive the positive and reformist agenda currently underway in the Service,” he said.

He also emphasized the Service’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, urging applicants to avoid any form of bribery.

“Anyone who indulges, or attempts to indulge, in bribery or corruption, whether as a giver or a taker, will face the full force of the law,” Nyaga stated.

The announcement follows a ruling by High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye, who rescinded conservatory orders issued earlier in the week, allowing Monday’s recruitment to proceed.

Critically understaffed

The judge, in directions issued on Friday, instructed parties to exchange the latest filings ahead of a case management session on November 17 and issued a penal notice warning against disobedience.

The urgent application to lift the suspension was filed by Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, who argued that a three-year recruitment freeze had left the Service critically understaffed, posing security risks with just 21 months to the 2027 General Election.

Kanja told the court that delaying recruitment would hinder training and deployment of officers to meet evolving security challenges.

He also accused petitioner Eliud Matindi of material non-disclosure, noting that Matindi had failed to inform the court of an October 30 Employment and Labour Relations Court ruling vesting recruitment authority in the IG, not the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

The Labour Court affirmed the IG’s operational independence under Article 245(4)(c) of the Constitution.

A related dispute remains before the Court of Appeal, where NPSC and the Law Society of Kenya are challenging the Labour Court ruling.

Kanja argued that the High Court should have deferred to the appellate process, terming Matindi’s petition sub judice.

Before Friday’s ruling, the suspended orders were set to remain in effect until January 22, 2026.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo dismisses ‘idiotic’ broad-based alliance push by Ruto’s ODM ministers

Orengo warned that efforts by some leaders to steer the party toward a 2027 coalition with President Ruto's administration were reckless and risked erasing...

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwamuye rescinds order halting police recruitment after IG protest

However, IG Kanja accused the petitioner of material non-disclosure, arguing that he failed to inform the court about a recent Employment and Labour Relations...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC says probe on deadly Kasipul chaos underway, vows zero tolerance to violence

IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon, condemned the “senseless acts of violence” that have marred the constituency only days to the by-election.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police promise ‘robust’ by-election security management amid chaos

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service has put in place a “robust, multi-faceted security plan” in coordination with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Foreign Office downplays Museveni’s figurative fridge remarks

The remarks come days after Museveni, in a televised interview with the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) on November 8, acknowledged for the first time...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI chief among 3 officers seriously injured in raid at Ong’ondo Were’s home

Three DCI officers, including Rachuonyo South DCI boss Daniel Muhuhi, were seriously injured during a raid at the home of former Kasipul MP Ong’odo...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Our Ugandan captors beat us, then gave us painkillers’: freed Kenyan activists

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo recounted how they were blindfolded, chained, and repeatedly assaulted by Ugandan security officers who accused them of working with...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman, ‘husband’ nabbed after robbing Briton boyfriend Sh800,000 in Nyali ambush

Samira Mumbi Kiarie, alias Samira, lured the unsuspecting foreigner to her Nyali apartment under the pretext of a romantic date, after months of online...

4 days ago