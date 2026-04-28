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Kenya Ends Haiti Security Mission as Final Police Contingent Withdraws

Murkomen said the mission demonstrated Kenya’s commitment to global peace and security.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Kenya has officially concluded its deployment to Haiti under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen praising the operation as a success that helped restore stability in the Caribbean nation.

Speaking during the final drawdown ceremony at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince on Monday, Murkomen said the mission demonstrated Kenya’s commitment to global peace and security.

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Murkomen conveyed greetings from President William Samoei Ruto and reaffirmed Kenya’s solidarity with Haiti, noting that the deployment was inspired by a call for global cooperation made at the United Nations General Assembly in 2023.

Kenya committed to sending 1,000 police officers under a mission authorized by the United Nations Security Council. However, due to logistical challenges, a total of 730 officers were deployed, beginning with the first batch in June 2024.

Kenya also served as the lead nation in the MSS Mission, working alongside countries including the Bahamas, Canada, Jamaica, and El Salvador.

According to Murkomen, the 18-month mission played a critical role in reducing gang violence and restoring order in key areas of Haiti.

He noted that the efforts contributed to a peaceful transfer of power in February 2026—an important milestone in Haiti’s recovery.

“Critical infrastructure has been secured, public services restored, and confidence in institutions is growing,” Murkomen said.

He added that families are returning to their homes while economic activity is gradually resuming, signaling renewed hope for the country.

The withdrawal marks an emotional moment for Kenyan officers who had served in Haiti since 2024.

Murkomen said the officers formed strong bonds with local communities and the Haitian National Police, even noting a recent incident where residents tried to stop a departing contingent from leaving—a sign of appreciation.

He also paid tribute to fallen officers who lost their lives during the mission, describing their sacrifice as a testament to Kenya’s dedication to peacekeeping.

Despite its achievements, the mission faced challenges, including limited personnel and allegations of misconduct.

Murkomen emphasized that all allegations were taken seriously and investigated, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to professionalism and accountability.

With the MSS Mission now concluded, responsibility will transition to the Gang Suppression Force, which will build on the foundation established by the Kenyan-led deployment.

Murkomen expressed confidence that Haiti is on a path to long-term stability, crediting both international support and the resilience of the Haitian people.

The Cabinet Secretary reiterated Kenya’s dedication to international peacekeeping, noting that Haiti’s historical fight for independence continues to inspire African nations.

He also congratulated Haiti for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in over five decades, calling it a symbol of resilience.

As the final Kenyan contingent departs, Murkomen said the bond between Kenya and Haiti will endure beyond the mission.

“While this chapter ends, our friendship continues,” he said.

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