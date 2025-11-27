Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

France’s highest court upholds former President Sarkozy’s guilty verdict – China Daily

Sarkozy served as French president from 2007 to 2012. He currently faces multiple legal cases.

Published

PARIS – France’s highest court Wednesday upheld the guilty verdict against former president Nicolas Sarkozy for a 2012 campaign financing case.

According to prosecutors, during the 2012 presidential election campaign, Sarkozy’s team spent nearly 43 million euros (almost 50 million US dollars) in campaign funds, far exceeding the legal limit of 22.5 million euros, and used methods such as falsifying accounts to conceal the excess spending.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In September 2021, Sarkozy was found guilty in the first trial and immediately appealed. In February last year, the Court of Appeal of Paris upheld the conviction for illegal campaign funding, sentencing Sarkozy to one year in prison, including six months suspended and six months to be served outside prison. Sarkozy promptly appealed to the highest court.

The court’s decision to uphold the verdict this time means Sarkozy has been definitively convicted.

Sarkozy, 70, served as French president from 2007 to 2012. He currently faces multiple legal cases.

On Sept 25, Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly accepting illegal campaign funding from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Last December, France’s highest court upheld Sarkozy’s conviction in another corruption and abuse-of-power case, sentencing him to three years in prison, two years suspended and one year to be served under house arrest.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

French ex-president Sarkozy begins jail sentence for campaign finance conspiracy

Not since World War Two Nazi collaborationist leader Philippe Pétain was jailed for treason in 1945 has any French ex-leader gone behind bars.

October 21, 2025

CHINA DAILY

French firms urged to seize opportunities from China’s development: China Daily

Xi made the remarks while attending the closing ceremony of the sixth meeting of the China-France Business Council together with French President Emmanuel Macron...

May 7, 2024

CHINA DAILY

EU urged to have fair perception of China: China Daily

Xi, who is on the second day of his state visit to France, made the remarks in Paris at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with...

May 7, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Beijing, Paris to forge stronger ties: China Daily

The two sides should jointly uphold mutual benefits and oppose decoupling and the building of barriers, while sticking to farsightedness and promoting the equal...

May 7, 2024

World

French October inflation highest since 1985

Paris, Oct 28 – French consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1985 in October, official data showed Friday, driven by rising energy,...

October 28, 2022

World

France under fire over Ukraine weapons deliveries

Paris, Oct 7 – France has repeatedly been in critics’ sights over its lower level of military support to Ukraine compared with allies, but...

October 7, 2022

World

Petrol stations: running out of road?

Paris, Sep 26 – A vintage pump in the Vietnamese hills; a Madrid petrol station topped with a giant sombrero; a multi-coloured futuristic fuel...

September 26, 2022

Top stories

Air France suspends 2 pilots over cockpit fight

PARIS, France Aug 29 – French carrier Air France has suspended two pilots after a heated disagreement in which “inappropriate gestures were exchanged” in the cockpit of...

August 29, 2022