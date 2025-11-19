Connect with us

Koome warned that unfounded accusations and defamatory allegations circulating online are not just personal attacks on individual judges but an attempt to corrode confidence in the entire justice system/Judiciary

CJ Koome forms Standing Committee to Boost Small Claims Court Reforms

Since its launch in 2021, the Court has unlocked over 21 billion Shillings back into the economy, supporting traders, farmers, and small businesses nationwide.

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has praised the Small Claims Court as one of the Judiciary’s biggest success stories.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Small Claims Court Symposium, Koome revealed that case filings jumped to 158,000 in the last financial year—up from 41,000 the year before—while the Court resolved 155,000 cases in the same period.

The Chief Justice said the Court’s simple and affordable dispute-resolution model is transforming access to justice.

She added that a new Standing Committee chaired by Justice Anthony Mrima will help address emerging challenges and strengthen the Court’s impact.

“As we address emerging challenges through the newly appointed Standing Committee on Small Claims Courts chaired by Justice Anthony Mrima, we remain committed to strengthening this transformative pathway to access to justice. The Small Claims Court continues to shine as a beacon of hope – showing what is possible when justice truly serves the people,” she said.

