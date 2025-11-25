10,000 recruits report to NPS training institutions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Some 10,000 youth who were identified for enlistment into the National Police Service during the nationwide recruitment exercise held on November 17 are now set to undergo intensive training

The cohort if successful will boost the NPS’s policing capacity and support the ongoing reforms.

Following the recruitment, recruits began reporting to various designated training institutions, including the National Police College Main Campus (Kiganjo), Embakasi ‘A’, and Embakasi ‘B’ training Campus.

“The recruits, having met all the rigorous recruitment standards, will now begin a period of intensive training. The training programme will cover a wide range of policing areas to prepare them for their onerous duties as police officers,” the National Police Service said.

The law enforcers led by Inspector General Douglas Kanja assured Kenyans that it remains steadfast in its commitment to its mission: to provide effective, people-centric, and accountable policing services for a safe and prosperous society.