Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

We will respect and support ODM according to Raila’s wishes: President Ruto

President Ruto said his administration would respect and support ODM as part of Raila’s legacy and vision for a united, multiparty nation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – President William Ruto has pledged to ensure the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) remains strong and active, saying a vibrant opposition is vital for Kenya’s democratic and economic stability.

Speaking during the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, President Ruto said his administration would respect and support ODM as part of Raila’s legacy and vision for a united, multiparty nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I want to assure the ODM party that according to the wishes of Baba, we will respect and support ODM,” the head of state indicated.

“ODM must be strong as we go into 2027 because that is how we are going to have a strong government. Political parties are the foundation of any meaningful democracy.”

Ruto added that strong and accountable political institutions contribute to investor confidence and governance stability key pillars for sustaining Kenya’s economic growth.

His remarks come at a time when the political landscape is fluid following Odinga’s death, which has left ODM navigating internal divisions and succession debates.

How ODM reorganizes itself could shape both the political and economic direction of the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

Earlier, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga also urged the government to safeguard political parties as a tribute to Raila’s legacy.

Raila Odinga, 80, died of a cardiac arrest while receiving treatment in Kochi, India.

His passing marks the end of an era in Kenya’s politics and sets the stage for a critical test of the country’s democratic and institutional resilience.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wandayi vows loyalty to Ruto, says Raila had a raw deal in previous pacts

Wandayi contrasted Ruto’s partnership with Odinga’s previous alliances — with former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta — saying the ODM leader often emerged...

3 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

India Gave Raila Military Honours, Modi Personally Ordered Airlift: Mudavadi

Mudavadi described the move as an exceptional gesture as a historic mark of respect for one of Africa’s most influential statesmen.

9 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Musyoka vows to complete Raila Odinga’s journey to ‘Canaan’ in 2027

Kalonzo vowed to deliver Kenyans to the long-promised “Canaan” on behalf of the fallen opposition icon.

20 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Joho, Oparanya, Mbadi, Moe, Junet vow to remain in Ruto’s broad-based govt

I have never betrayed Raila and I cannot be anywhere where Raila has not taken me - Junet.

30 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Millie Odhiambo vows never to forget those who ‘buried him before his time’

The vocal lawmaker promised never to forget those who peddled the rumours.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will gather all these political orphans and be their chairman: Junet while eulogising Raila

Junet said many Kenyans, not just members of had been politically orphaned.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ida Odinga Urges Unity and National Focus in Tribute to Raila

Ida said her husband’s dream was for Kenya to become a developed nation comparable to countries like Singapore, South Korea.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila instructed ODM to Support Broad-Based Govt: Wanga

Wanga said the ODM leader, in his last public engagements, made a conscious decision to align the opposition party with the ruling coalition in...

2 hours ago