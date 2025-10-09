PC Kinyanjui among top TVET centres as study reveals 140pc spike in enrolment nationwide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 —The Nairobi National Polytechnic and PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute have been ranked among Kenya’s top-performing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres.

The two topped the rankings alongside The Eldoret and Kabete National Polytechnics, according to a new Timely Kenya study showing a record 140 per cent surge in enrolment across the sector.

The survey, conducted between October 1 and 7 among 4,018 respondents with a margin of error of ±2.2 percent, assessed institutional performance, regional distribution, and enrolment trends across 47 counties.

The report placed The Eldoret National Polytechnic, Kabete National Polytechnic, and The Nairobi National Polytechnic as the country’s best-performing national institutions, while PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute ranked among the top three technical training institutes nationally — and first in the Nairobi Region.

At the institute level, Thika and Matili Technical Training Institutes topped the rankings, followed by PC Kinyanjui, Wote, and Karumo Technical Training Institutes.

The study revealed that national polytechnics recorded a 140 percent enrolment growth during the year under review, with female student enrolment rising by 18 percent compared to 2023–2024.

Overall, TVETs are now enrolling nearly three times more students than universities, reflecting Kenya’s growing pivot toward skills-based education.

“The modulated curriculum introduced last year is proving to be a game-changer, offering flexible, industry-linked learning pathways that are driving up admissions,” the report noted.

Regionally, Kenya Coast National Polytechnic and Godoma Technical Training Institute led in the Coast Region, while North Eastern National Polytechnic and Mandera Technical Training Institute topped in the North Eastern Region. Wote and Karumo led in the Eastern Region, and Sigalagala and Matili dominated in Western Kenya.

The study also named Nkabune (Meru), Bushiangala (Kakamega), Kajiado East (Kajiado), Sotik (Bomet), and Laisamis (Marsabit) as the fastest-growing and most promising TVETs.

Despite the gains, the report highlighted persistent challenges including outdated training equipment, inadequate funding, infighting within school administrations, and mismanagement of resources, all of which continue to undermine institutional progress.

“Many institutions rely on obsolete tools that no longer meet current industry standards, while limited funding hampers infrastructure development and instructor training,” the report warned.