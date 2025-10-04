Connect with us

Kenyan Peacekeepers receive UN medals for distinguished service in Congo

Personnel from the Kenya Signals Company 3 (KENSIG 3) were on October 2 awarded UN Service Medals in recognition of their professionalism, resilience, and exemplary service.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) have been honoured for their outstanding performance during a one-year deployment in the Central African nation.

KDF said on Saturday that personnel from the Kenya Signals Company 3 (KENSIG 3) were on October 2 awarded UN Service Medals in recognition of their professionalism, resilience, and exemplary service.

The medal parade, held at MONUSCO’s Force Headquarters in Goma, was presided over by the mission’s Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG), Vivian van de Perre, alongside Deputy Force Commander Major General Khar Diouf.

Madam van de Perre commended the Kenyan contingent for their dedication to duty, noting that the medals were not merely decorations but symbols of gratitude and recognition for service under challenging security conditions.

“The work of a Signals Company often goes unnoticed, yet it forms the backbone of our mission,” she said.

“Without your expertise, reliability, and innovation, the command, control, and coordination of MONUSCO’s operations across this vast country would be extremely difficult. You have carried the UN flag with honour and distinction.”

Professionalism and adaptability

Maj Gen Diouf echoed her sentiments, lauding the troops for their professionalism and adaptability.

“Your discipline and ability to adapt have given Force Headquarters confidence in its command-and-control systems,” he said.

KENSIG 3 Officer Commanding, Major Stephen Otieno, described the event as a milestone, highlighting key achievements including the installation of CCTV systems in Goma, Beni, and Bunia; support for the Counter-Rocket Artillery and Mortar project in Beni; and maintaining communications during various MONUSCO operations aimed at protecting civilians.

He also commended the Base Defence Platoon for securing the Force Headquarters and assisting civilians during the Goma crisis.

The colourful ceremony featured a parade, cultural performances, and a VIP protection drill. Several Military Observers and Staff Officers from other contingents were also decorated, with senior MONUSCO staff and dignitaries in attendance.

