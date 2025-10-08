Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Integrates Mental Health Services into National Insurance Benefits Package

CS Duale said the move reflects the government’s dedication to equitable, inclusive, and sustainable healthcare.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The government has integrated mental health services into the national insurance benefits package under Kenya’s Taifa Care Model and the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This historic milestone strengthens access to comprehensive healthcare and underscores the government’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all Kenyans.

Speaking during the official opening of the 2nd National Mental Health Conference–2025, held in Nairobi under the theme “Securing the Future: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health for Generations,” Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale said the move reflects the government’s dedication to equitable, inclusive, and sustainable healthcare.

He noted that the Ministry of Health continues to transform how mental health is perceived, financed, and delivered, guided by the Mental Health Act, 2023, and the Kenya Mental Health Policy.

These policy frameworks affirm mental health as a fundamental human right, guaranteeing dignity, access, and protection for all Kenyans living with mental illness.

At the 2025 UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs and Mental Health, Hon. Duale reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building sustainable and inclusive mental health systems, ensuring universal access to care, and advancing Africa’s united voice for mental well-being — positioning Kenya as a continental and global leader in mental health advocacy.

The Cabinet Secretary also highlighted the decentralization of mental health services to the community level through 107,000 digitally empowered Community Health Promoters (CHPs).

These frontline workers provide early, person-centered support and bring essential services closer to communities, a key reform that reinforces the rollout of Kenya’s Taifa Care Model.

“For the first time, mental health services are now part of the national insurance benefits package, ensuring that no Kenyan has to choose between caring for their mind and feeding their family. This is the true meaning of ‘Afya Bora kwa Wakenya Wote’ — quality healthcare for every Kenyan, without financial hardship,” said Hon. Duale.

In his remarks, the CS called for multisectoral collaboration involving national and county governments, schools, faith leaders, civil society, and the private sector to strengthen Kenya’s collective response to mental health.

The three-day conference brings together stakeholders from government, academia, civil society, and development partners to discuss emerging mental health issues, develop a roadmap for a mentally healthy nation, and share innovative, evidence-based interventions to guide the country’s future mental health agenda.

