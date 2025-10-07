Kenya and Russia move to formalize framework for migration amid concerns over irregular conscriptions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 — Kenya and Russia are working towards formalizing a framework to facilitate regular migration between the two countries, in a move aimed at enhancing protection for Kenyan nationals and preventing exploitation through irregular recruitment schemes.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Korir Sing’Oei said the two governments have agreed to expedite the conclusion of the framework following bilateral talks with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kenya, Vsevolod Tkachenko, in Nairobi.

“I welcomed Ambassador Tkachenko for a bilateral meeting where we reviewed the current state of our relations and underscored the mutual desire to deepen engagement in areas of shared benefit,” said Sing’Oei.

“We both agreed to work together towards the conclusion of a framework to facilitate regular migration between our two countries.”

The PS expressed gratitude to Russia for what he termed as “sustained solidarity with Africa since the colonial period,” and for its support to Kenya in multilateral fora.

He also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to peaceful diplomacy, urging Moscow to pursue a negotiated settlement to end the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict.

“Kenya desires to see the conflict resolved through a negotiated process to bring an end to the suffering of innocent populations,” he added.

PS Sing’Oei emphasized that the meeting also provided an opportunity to reaffirm the shared commitment of both governments to safeguarding the welfare of Kenyan nationals residing in Russia.

He noted that Moscow had assured Nairobi of its policy of zero tolerance toward the involuntary recruitment of foreign nationals into its security forces.

The talks come amid growing concern over the irregular conscription of Kenyan citizens into Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Just five days earlier, on October 1, Dr. Sing’Oei disclosed that a third Kenyan who had been irregularly conscripted into the Russian army was being repatriated home.

He praised the Kenyan Mission in Moscow for rescuing and facilitating the safe return of affected citizens.

“I commend our Mission in Moscow for the effort to rescue and repatriate Kenyans caught in this unfortunate and dangerous situation,” he said, urging Kenyans to exercise extreme caution when signing overseas employment contracts.

This latest case follows the rescue of three Kenyans — Shaquille Wambo, Pius Mwika, and Derick Njaga — last month, after coordinated efforts between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kenya’s diplomatic mission in Moscow.

The Kenyan government has since launched an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the irregular conscriptions, amid reports of human trafficking networks promising lucrative jobs in Russia.

In September, authorities in Athi River busted a recruitment ring that had allegedly trafficked more than 20 Kenyans under false pretenses.

The victims said they had paid deposits covering visas, travel, and accommodation, only to discover they were being funneled toward military service.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) seized recruitment materials and travel documents during the raid, while investigations into other related networks are ongoing.

Kenya’s move to formalize a migration framework with Russia is expected to create structured, transparent, and legal pathways for labor mobility, while protecting citizens from predatory schemes exploiting economic vulnerability.

Moscow has denied any official involvement in the recruitment of foreign nationals into its armed forces, even as reports from Ukraine indicate that at least four Kenyans have been captured while fighting for Russian forces.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated its call for vigilance, urging citizens to verify the authenticity of any foreign employment offers and seek guidance from the Diaspora Affairs State Department before accepting overseas contracts.