Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Halts KTDA’s Multi-Million Security Tender Over Transparency Dispute

The applicants, who are long-term service providers to KTDA, maintain that they have a legitimate commercial interest in ensuring the procurement process is conducted lawfully and competitively.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The High Court has temporarily stopped the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and its subsidiary, Chai Trading Company Limited, from executing or implementing a multi-million shilling security tender pending the hearing and determination of a case challenging the award process.

The suspension follows an urgent application filed by Anthony Manyara and Youth Advocacy Africa, who accuse KTDA of irregularly awarding the tender for the Provision of Security Services (Tender Reference No. CTCL/127/2025 – KTDA/127/2025) to a preferred bidder in violation of principles of fairness and transparency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In court documents filed through Okoth Elly & Company Advocates, the petitioners claim KTDA and its subsidiary had already initiated steps toward signing or partially executing the contract, an action they argue could render the court case meaningless if not halted.

“The defendants have already initiated steps towards execution of a contract with the said bidder and are in the process of signing, or may have already partially executed, the contract, actions which may occur at any moment, thereby extinguishing the plaintiffs’ rights and rendering this suit and application nugatory,” reads part of the court papers.

The applicants, who are long-term service providers to KTDA, maintain that they have a legitimate commercial interest in ensuring the procurement process is conducted lawfully and competitively.

Through their lawyer Elly Okoth, they argue that they stand to suffer irreparable harm, including permanent loss of business opportunities, reputational damage, and loss of client confidence, should the tender be allowed to proceed.

“The defendants’ actions constitute a breach of legitimate expectation and bad faith, as they have disregarded their own tender documents and internal procurement policy,” the application adds.

While KTDA is a private entity and therefore not directly governed by the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, the petitioners insist it remains bound by principles of fairness, transparency, and good corporate governance in its operations.

The High Court’s temporary orders now restrain KTDA and Chai Trading from proceeding with the contract until the case is heard and determined. The matter will be mentioned on a later date for further directions.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

35 Ugandans Sue Kenyan Government Over Alleged Illegal Arrest and Deportation

They allege they were driven across the border at night and handed over to Ugandan authorities without any due process.

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rachel Ruto Urges Greater Investment in Clean Cooking for Schools and Institutions

Mrs. Ruto said that most institutional meals in Kenya are still prepared using biomass fuels, primarily firewood, posing grave risks to health, forests, and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto underscores commitment to give Kenya world-class road infrastructure

The President said he would have launched the construction of the 230km road earlier, but was dissatisfied with the road design.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8 Hungarians, 2 Germans, Kenyan captain killed in Kwale aircraft crash: Mombasa Air Safari

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Mombasa Air Safari has confirmed that there are no survivors in the Kwale light aircraft dawn crash that...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers Sh2.8bn grabbed Karura Forest land after title granted to late former Cabinet Minister Joseph Kamotho revoked

In a judgment delivered on October 23, 2025, Justice David Mwangi nullified the title to land parcel Nairobi Block 91/386, valued at approximately Sh2.8...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court okays DPP’s application to detain 6 Iranians in Sh8bn drug trafficking case

Chief Magistrate Antony Muchigi agreed to the DPP’s request and ordered that the suspects remain in custody at the Port Police Station pending further...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation members in court to compel IEBC conduct election of officials

The aggrieved women accused the current chair person Rahab Mwikali of being in office for a period of 14 years contrary to the organisation...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP holds meeting to Strengthen Kenya–U.S. Justice Collaboration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, CBS, OGW, today held a strategic meeting with Ms. Susan Burns,...

4 hours ago