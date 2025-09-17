Thousands of Palestinians flee as Israeli troops push into Gaza City

GAZA CITY, Sept 17 – Thousands of Palestinians are continuing to flee Gaza City, as Israel’s major ground offensive aimed at occupying the area enters a second day.

Israel says its aim is to free hostages held by Hamas and defeat up to 3,000 fighters in what it describes as the group’s “last stronghold”, but the offensive has drawn widespread international condemnation.

The leaders of more than 20 major aid agencies, including Save the Children and Oxfam, warned that “the inhumanity of the situation in Gaza is unconscionable”.

It comes a day after a UN commission of inquiry concluded that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza – an allegation the Israeli government strongly denied.

Amid large-scale Israeli bombardment, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said al-Rantisi children’s hospital in Gaza City was targeted in three separate Israeli attacks on Tuesday night, prompting around half its patients to leave.

A source at the hospital said there were no injuries but that air conditioning units, water tanks and solar panels were severely damaged.

“This hospital is the only specialist facility for children with cancer, kidney failure, and other life-threatening conditions,” said Fikr Shalltoot, Gaza director of the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was looking into the reports.