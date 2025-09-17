Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Palestinians flee their homes following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Friday. Israel's military told 1.1 million Palestinians living in Gaza City to evacuate, an unprecedented order for almost half the population of the territory. MAHMUD HAMS/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Headlines

Thousands of Palestinians flee as Israeli troops push into Gaza City

Israel says its aim is to free hostages held by Hamas and defeat up to 3,000 fighters in what it describes as the group’s “last stronghold”, but the offensive has drawn widespread international condemnation.

Published

GAZA CITY, Sept 17 – Thousands of Palestinians are continuing to flee Gaza City, as Israel’s major ground offensive aimed at occupying the area enters a second day.

Israel says its aim is to free hostages held by Hamas and defeat up to 3,000 fighters in what it describes as the group’s “last stronghold”, but the offensive has drawn widespread international condemnation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The leaders of more than 20 major aid agencies, including Save the Children and Oxfam, warned that “the inhumanity of the situation in Gaza is unconscionable”.

It comes a day after a UN commission of inquiry concluded that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza – an allegation the Israeli government strongly denied.

Amid large-scale Israeli bombardment, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said al-Rantisi children’s hospital in Gaza City was targeted in three separate Israeli attacks on Tuesday night, prompting around half its patients to leave.

A source at the hospital said there were no injuries but that air conditioning units, water tanks and solar panels were severely damaged.

“This hospital is the only specialist facility for children with cancer, kidney failure, and other life-threatening conditions,” said Fikr Shalltoot, Gaza director of the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was looking into the reports.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Israel launches ground offensive on Gaza City

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a "powerful operation" had been launched against Hamas's "last major stronghold" amid sharp criticism from the UK and...

1 day ago

County News

Spanish PM calls for Israel to be barred from international sport

He said Israel should be treated in the same way as Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

2 days ago

Headlines

Netanyahu does not rule out further strikes on Hamas leaders

Netanyahu's comments come days after the White House said Trump had assured Qatar "that such a thing will not happen again on their soil"

2 days ago

Africa

African Union condemns Israeli attack in Qatar

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the AU Commission chief expressed "deep concern" over the Israeli strike in the Qatari capital, noting that the...

7 days ago

DISPUTED TERRITORY

UAE warns Israel that annexing West Bank would cross ‘red line’

A senior Emirati official, Lana Nusseibeh, said such a move would be the death knell of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

September 4, 2025

World

Israel committing genocide in Gaza, world’s leading experts say

A resolution passed by the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) states that Israel's conduct meets the legal definition as laid out in the...

September 1, 2025

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida killed in Gaza, Israel says

Hamas has not confirmed his death. The Palestinian armed group earlier said dozens of civilians were killed and injured in Israeli strikes on a residential...

August 31, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Houthis confirm their prime minister killed in Israeli strike

The Iran-backed group said several other senior officials were killed when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Thursday.

August 31, 2025