Israel Embassy in Kenya Warns Iran Missile Range Extends Beyond Israel, Across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3– The Embassy of Israel in Kenya has warned that Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities extend far beyond Israel’s borders, with ranges that could reach large parts of the Middle East, sections of Europe, and parts of Africa.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the embassy said discussions about missile ranges should not be viewed as abstract military calculations but as a matter of civilian safety and regional stability.

“When we speak about missile ranges, we are not talking about abstract numbers on a map; we are talking about real cities, real families, and real lives within reach,” a statement read.

Citing public defense assessments, the Embassy said Iran’s ballistic missile systems can travel between 2,000 and 3,000 kilometres.

It also highlighted concerns over Iran’s ongoing advanced uranium enrichment program, which it said adds another layer of risk.

“When missile capability expands alongside sensitive nuclear activity, it raises questions as a matter of regional and international security,” the statement said.

The embassy’s statement appeared to respond to comments from Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, who said Monday that Iran’s missiles will not reach Kenyan territory.

Ambassador Gholampour stressed that, despite ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Tehran maintains peaceful relations with Nairobi.

Addressing concerns over Kenya hosting a U.S. military base at Manda, Lamu County, he said: “We have intentionally limited the range of our missiles to 2,000 kilometres. We value our historical ties with Kenya and are committed to preserving that relationship. The government of Kenya would not permit its territory to be used to launch attacks against Iran. That is absolutely impossible.”

Gholampour described Iran’s missile program as strictly defensive and designed to deter aggression, not to target distant countries.

The comments come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following what Tehran describes as coordinated military aggression by the United States and Israel.

Iranian leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and the head of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, have repeatedly stressed Iran’s right to retaliate against attacks on its territory.

In recent days, an Iranian missile strike reportedly killed at least nine people and injured dozens in Beit Shemesh, central Israel, with additional injuries near Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

This comes as Kenya continues to strengthen its military partnership with the United States.

Last month, the Kenya Defence Forces and U.S. officials conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for a runway expansion at the Manda Bay Navy Base, reinforcing the strategic significance of the facility.

Ambassador Gholampour reiterated that Iran does not intend to target Kenya, emphasizing that the East African nation’s territory will not be used for operations against Tehran.

“I do not believe that Kenya will provide such a facility to attack Iran from its land,” he said, adding that maintaining diplomatic and historical ties with Nairobi remains a priority for Tehran.