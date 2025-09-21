President Ruto urges support for E-Procurement System to End Corruption and Overpricing in Public Procurement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 21 – President William Ruto has urged leaders to support the recently introduced e-procurement system for managing the purchase of goods and services in public entities.

The President explained that the digital platform, which will be accessible to the public at the click of a button, will greatly enhance transparency and accountability.

“It will help eliminate corruption, misuse of public funds, favoritism, and the practice of overpricing goods and services sold to public institutions,” the Head of State stressed.

He noted that more than 40 percent of public funds are estimated to be lost through corruption during procurement processes.

The President reassured the public that the teething challenges faced by the e-procurement system are being addressed.

“We will correct the challenges, but the ultimate goal is to ensure that the citizens of Kenya get value for the resources they entrust to us in national, county governments, and any other public procurement entities,” he said.

President Ruto was speaking during a fundraiser for the development of school infrastructure in Mandera County, held at a Nairobi hotel on Saturday.