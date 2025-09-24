Connect with us

During the proceedings, Mudavadi presided as world leaders addressed urgent global issues/MFDA

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi hails UNGA Vice Chair role as proof of Kenya’s rising international stature

Speaking after chairing a session of the Assembly following its official opening, Mudavadi said Kenya’s role went beyond procedure, symbolizing its rising stature in shaping international dialogue.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has hailed Kenya’s appointment as Vice Chair of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), describing it as a historic milestone that underscores the country’s credibility and growing influence in global leadership.

“Standing at the helm of the United Nations General Assembly after its official opening by US President Donald J. Trump, I had the distinct duty of chairing the session on behalf of Kenya,” Mudavadi said in a statement.

“Serving as Vice Chair of the UN General Assembly, Kenya was entrusted with the responsibility of guiding the session. This marked not just a procedural assignment, but a historic milestone, one that affirmed Kenya’s growing stature as a respected voice in shaping the global agenda.”

During the proceedings, Mudavadi presided as world leaders addressed urgent global issues.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and Polish President Karol Nawroki spoke on conflicts and humanitarian crises, including the plight of Palestine, the war in Ukraine, and Latin America’s war on drugs.

Nawroki also highlighted Poland’s humanitarian role in hosting one million Ukrainian refugees, while Petro urged a rethink of international drug policies.

Mudavadi explained that his role as Vice Chair was to steer the Assembly’s work and, when required, act on behalf of the Chair in directing deliberations.

“For Kenya, this moment was more than a duty — it was a symbol of our nation’s credibility and trust in global leadership, as we continue to champion peace, justice, and cooperation among nations,” he said.

Kenya has in recent years positioned itself as a key voice on multilateral platforms, hosting major global summits and taking a leading role on issues such as peace, climate change, and sustainable development.

