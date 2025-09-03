Govt to roll out AI Chatbots to boost access to healthcare

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – The Ministry of Health says plans are underway to roll out AI-powered chatbots to make it easier for citizens to access services around the clock.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale made the announcement after he toured the Nairobi-based facility, which operates the 147 toll-free line, to assess its progress in strengthening Kenya’s healthcare system.

Duale revealed that the TaifaCare Support Centre has been recording more than one million calls since its launch less than a year ago.

He disclosed that the centre, which is powered by the Digital Health Agency (DHA) has become a key link connecting citizens, health providers, and government in real time.

“This initiative demonstrates government’s commitment to building a responsive, transparent, and efficient health system.” Duale stated.