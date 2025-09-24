Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Murkomen revealed that some chiefs in the Kerio Valley have already been licensed and armed to protect themselves from banditry/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to arm chiefs in border, banditry-prone regions: Murkomen

Murkomen said the decision responds to escalating threats against local administrators, including abductions, banditry, Al-Shabaab attacks, and clan violence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced plans to arm chiefs in Kenya’s border regions and other high-risk frontier after undertaking security vetting, training, and standard licensing procedures.

Speaking in Mandera on Tuesday, Murkomen said the decision responds to escalating threats against local administrators, including abductions, banditry, Al-Shabaab attacks, and clan violence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The move, he added, also follows direct requests from chiefs during recent security forums.

He revealed that some chiefs in the Kerio Valley have already been licensed and armed to protect themselves from banditry.

“The chiefs already told us in the security forum that they would like to also be registered and have the right to carry a firearm that will be official,” Murkomen said.

“That policy of giving a firearm to a chief who needs to protect his life I announced a long time ago.”

Murkomen stressed the measure would not be applied universally or publicized.

He warned that publicly naming chiefs who receive firearms would endanger them, adding that issuance will strictly follow formal processes led by security agencies and the Firearm Licensing Board.

“This is not something we will announce and say a certain chief has a firearm. This is a secret matter. It’s not like we will parade and say we have given the chief of a certain place a firearm,” he said.

Lawful civilian firearms

Addressing concerns that arming chiefs could create new risks, Murkomen pointed out that private citizens, Members of Parliament, and other civilians already lawfully hold firearms licenses where justified by security needs.

The CS emphasized that the policy is not limited to Mandera but will apply across “all parts of Kenya, especially county frontiers” where terrorism and banditry are prevalent.

The Interior Ministry did not immediately disclose timelines, the number of chiefs to be targeted, or the agencies that will handle the assessments and training.

Murkomen said chiefs from other counties had already voiced support for the proposal and invited further feedback from administrators across the country.

The announcement comes amid heightened concern over the safety of grassroots officers, following a series of high-profile incidents.

Earlier this year, five chiefs were abducted while traveling in the region and later released—an episode government officials have repeatedly cited in calls for enhanced protection measures.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Critics ridicule plan to honor abducted chiefs with State commendation

Lawyer Willis Otieno strongly criticized the decision, branding it a distortion of the honor system.

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA probes death of man in Mombasa police cell after ‘fall from height’

A post-mortem report obtained by the authority revealed that Warui died from “cardiorespiratory collapse due to fracture dislocation of the neck, consistent with a...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

FIDA wants expeditious extradition of British soldier implicated in murder

FIDA indicated that Kenya and the UK should ensure that the suspect faces murder charges before a Kenyan court.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS treats lion that developed limp, dental complications

According to KWS, the examination revealed that the lion had previously sustained a tibiofibular joint fracture.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests Busia Land Registrar over Sh10,000 bribe

The anti-graft body indicated that Collins Liyayi withheld the title pending payment of the bribe as “release fees.”

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mandera chiefs abducted by Al-Shabaab to receive state awards for courage

Speaking in Elwak on the second day of the Jukwaa la Usalama tour of Mandera County, Murkomen praised the chiefs for their bravery and...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sharpening NACADA’s edge in the fight against drug trafficking

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa emphasised the importance of this achievement in safeguarding the country’s future.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court throws out suit challenging govt handling of fuel prices

The organisation argued that the failure to act had worsened the cost of living, strained households, and slowed down economic growth.

21 hours ago