President Xi Jinping delivers a video speech to the United Nations Climate Summit 2025 held in New York on Sept 24, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

China’s governance vision secures broad backing from developing nations

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal said the initiative reinforces multilateralism at a time when some countries are eroding the spirit of global cooperation, as she welcomed its emphasis on South-South cooperation and sovereign equality.

BEIJING, China, Sep 29 — China’s Global Governance Initiative has received broad support from developing countries, which have commended it for providing practical solutions to pressing global challenges, fostering shared prosperity, and adding fresh momentum to building a fairer international order.

“President Xi Jinping has said in the initiative that sovereign equality is extremely important. Every country, whether large or small, whether its GDP is small or big, enjoys equal sovereign rights,” she said, urging developing nations to unite against unilateral pressure and safeguard their common rights.

She noted that global challenges such as climate change, poverty and inequality cannot be solved by one country alone. China advocates dialogue, cooperation and the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, enabling nations to resolve disputes peacefully and pursue common growth.

Kharal reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for China’s major global initiatives, citing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, which has improved conditions in underdeveloped regions and enhanced connectivity.

Houmed M’Saidie, political advisor to the president of Comoros, said the GGI was “not an empty slogan, but concrete action”.

Core issues

He said President Xi’s vision has already been translated into reality through the China-Comoros partnership. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, China has consistently respected and supported Comoros, in contrast to major powers that “pursue only their own interests”.

He praised Xi as a leader with global vision, attentive to core issues such as poverty and development, and dedicated to advancing international cooperation. He cited hospitals built by China in Comoros and the many Comorian students studying in China as examples of people-centered cooperation that have delivered tangible benefits. “Our cooperation with China has brought us great benefits and will continue to do so,” he said.

Abraao Vicente, a member of the National Assembly of Cabo Verde, former minister of the sea, culture and creative industries, said the GGI aligns closely with his country’s development goals and Africa’s long-term interests.

“My belief is we need to reform the (international) system, not destroy it,” he said, noting that while some nations put their own interests first and refuse to negotiate with weaker countries, President Xi’s proposal takes the opposite approach — advocating respect for all countries and resolving challenges through dialogue and negotiation.

Although China is already the world’s second-largest economy, Vicente noted, it continues to identify itself as part of the Global South and works with African nations to promote a more equitable international order — a development he called “of great significance to Africa”.

Reforms

Vicente, along with other dignitaries mentioned above, took part in the Peking University Dongfang Scholarships Program, which aims to promote global academic exchange and mutual understanding, where they attended courses and visited several provinces to observe reforms in agriculture, industry, education and other sectors. Vicente said he was impressed by China’s success in lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, calling it a valuable reference. “We cannot replicate China’s model entirely, but we can draw inspiration from it,” he added.

Bader Shniba, head of the Foreign Media Department at the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the world needs more than ever to establish a fairer system of rules, ensure effective implementation of international law, and enable all countries to benefit equally. The GGI, he said, offers practical and feasible solutions to today’s global challenges.

He noted that China has launched more initiatives and made important contributions, particularly to Africa’s development, by sharing experience, building capacity and supporting infrastructure. He called for greater focus on sustainable areas such as education and infrastructure to strengthen long-term cooperation.

Sandra Ermine Royer, mayor of Roseau, the capital of the Commonwealth of Dominica, said that in the face of diverging interests, countries should prioritize unity and cooperation over narrow “country first” mentalities or reluctance to collaborate.

Only through collaboration can the international community find common ground, tackle shared challenges, and achieve lasting stability and development — which is exactly what China’s GGI seeks to promote, she said.

