Summary: Charges facing Kericho Governor Mutai at Senate impeachment trial

The Governor faces a raft of accusations, including misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office, and gross misconduct, which the Assembly says amount to gross violation of the Constitution and other laws.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 — Senators will hear the impeachment motion against Kericho Governor Erick Mutai in plenary after a proposal to form a special committee collapsed in the House.

Here is a summary of the charges he faces:

  1. Misappropriation of County Finances
    • Authorised fictitious payments and inflated supplies worth over Sh85.7 million.
    • Questionable items included sodas at Sh500 per bottle, tissue paper at Sh2,750 per bale, and hand towels at Sh3,600 each.
    • Double payments to contractors and irregular procurements flagged.
    • Pending bills ballooned to Sh1.1 billion amid forged signatures and fraudulent paperwork.
  2. Diversion of National Programme Funds
    • Sh351 million under the NAVCDP project allegedly diverted; many wards received substandard farm inputs and furniture.
    • His home ward, Chemosot, allegedly favoured under the FLOCCA Fund, receiving Sh21.7 million while other wards got nothing.
  3. Irregular Initiatives and Procurement
    • Launched Equalizer Kazi Mtaani Initiative without legislation or budget approval, spending Sh39 million irregularly.
    • Paid Sh8.5 million for upgrading a dispensary where no work was done.
  4. Mishandling of Public Donations
    • Accused of misusing over Sh9 million raised for victims of the Londiani junction accident, through flawed tenders and poor accountability.
  5. Abuse of Office & Nepotism
    • Hired his brother as a revenue clerk and confirmed his aide’s wife as a nurse.
    • Appointed a County Attorney unlawfully, leading to a personal Sh2 million court fine.
    • Arbitrary dismissal of 10 CECs and six chief officers; irregular staff deployments.
  6. Undermining Oversight
    • Accused of attempting to dictate how the County Assembly should handle summons to county officers.
  7. Gross Misconduct
    • Led an illegal land invasion in Kericho town, demolishing private property despite a court order.
    • Allegedly fostered a toxic work environment, intimidating and coercing staff.
    • Persistently used divisive and abusive language, bringing the office into disrepute.
