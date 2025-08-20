Summary: Charges facing Kericho Governor Mutai at Senate impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 — Senators will hear the impeachment motion against Kericho Governor Erick Mutai in plenary after a proposal to form a special committee collapsed in the House.
Here is a summary of the charges he faces:
- Misappropriation of County Finances
- Authorised fictitious payments and inflated supplies worth over Sh85.7 million.
- Questionable items included sodas at Sh500 per bottle, tissue paper at Sh2,750 per bale, and hand towels at Sh3,600 each.
- Double payments to contractors and irregular procurements flagged.
- Pending bills ballooned to Sh1.1 billion amid forged signatures and fraudulent paperwork.
- Diversion of National Programme Funds
- Sh351 million under the NAVCDP project allegedly diverted; many wards received substandard farm inputs and furniture.
- His home ward, Chemosot, allegedly favoured under the FLOCCA Fund, receiving Sh21.7 million while other wards got nothing.
- Irregular Initiatives and Procurement
- Launched Equalizer Kazi Mtaani Initiative without legislation or budget approval, spending Sh39 million irregularly.
- Paid Sh8.5 million for upgrading a dispensary where no work was done.
- Mishandling of Public Donations
- Accused of misusing over Sh9 million raised for victims of the Londiani junction accident, through flawed tenders and poor accountability.
- Abuse of Office & Nepotism
- Hired his brother as a revenue clerk and confirmed his aide’s wife as a nurse.
- Appointed a County Attorney unlawfully, leading to a personal Sh2 million court fine.
- Arbitrary dismissal of 10 CECs and six chief officers; irregular staff deployments.
- Undermining Oversight
- Accused of attempting to dictate how the County Assembly should handle summons to county officers.
- Gross Misconduct
- Led an illegal land invasion in Kericho town, demolishing private property despite a court order.
- Allegedly fostered a toxic work environment, intimidating and coercing staff.
- Persistently used divisive and abusive language, bringing the office into disrepute.