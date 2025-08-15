Ruto names Amb Odhiambo as Kenya’s High Commissioner to UK after Esipisu’s exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — President William Ruto has nominated Ambassador Maurice Odhiambo as Kenya’s new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, replacing Manoah Esipisu, who left the post in May 2024.

Odhiambo currently serves in Vienna, Austria.

The posting is part of a major reshuffle in Kenya’s Foreign Service affecting 11 diplomatic stations, which State House said is aimed at “optimising performance and enhancing service delivery” under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

In the changes announced Friday, Ambassador George Morara Orina, Ruto assigned Kenya’s envoy to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, to Dublin, Ireland.

He named Ambassador Galma Mukhe Boru as Orina’s successor in Addis Ababa.

Other key appointments include Amb. Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri (Ankara, Turkey), Amb. Lucy Kiruthu (Bangkok, Thailand), Henry Wambuma (Bujumbura, Burundi), and Amb. Catherine Kirumba Karemu (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania).

Abdirashid Salat Abdille moves to Jakarta, Indonesia; Amb. Joseph Musyoka Masila to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Amb. Edwin Afande to Vienna, Austria; and Hon. Florence Chepngetich Bore to Windhoek, Namibia.

New consular postings include Amb. Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange (Arusha, Tanzania), Jayne Jepkorir (Dubai, UAE), and Judy Kiaria Nkumiri (Goma, DRC).

Ruto also named new Deputy Heads of Mission for Berlin, Kampala, Kinshasa, Ottawa, Riyadh, and Seoul.

The presidency forwarded the nominations to the National Assembly for vetting in line with Article 132(2)(e) of the Constitution.