Esipisu described the holding of the presidential election abroad as a special moment for Kenyans living in the UK/Manoah Esipisu

2022 ELECTIONS

Esipisu hosts diaspora voters at Kenya’s UK Mission in first presidential poll abroad

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 — Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu hosted Kenyans in the United Kingdom at the country’s Mission on Tuesday where those converged to participate in the presidential election.

Esipisu described the holding of the presidential election abroad as a special moment for Kenyans living in the UK, noting the diaspora community was getting to vote for the very first time.

The total number of  Kenyans registered voters in the UK is 399.

“Led Kenyans in the UK in voting for the very first time in a general election from London,  ensuring the voices of an important electoral constituency would be heard this time round. Very smooth process here,” stated Esipisu.

As per IEBC regulations, diaspora voters only participate in the presidential election.

