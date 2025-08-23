Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Speaking in Kirinyaga during the Jukwaa la Usalama county tour, Murkomen said the Regional Traffic Commander, Elizabeth Vivi, has been given full authority to enforce all relevant laws to curb the menace/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen orders crackdown on speeding Miraa drivers amid carnage

The directive follows a string of fatal accidents that have triggered public outrage and concern among local authorities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed the Central Region Traffic Commander to take firm action against speeding miraa drivers along the Embu–Nairobi Highway.

The directive follows a string of fatal accidents that have triggered public outrage and concern among local authorities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking in Kirinyaga during the Jukwaa la Usalama county tour, Murkomen said the Regional Traffic Commander, Elizabeth Vivi, has been given full authority to enforce all relevant laws to curb the menace.

He disclosed that earlier efforts to engage vehicle owners and transporters during his Eastern Region tour failed after stakeholders boycotted a scheduled meeting.

Murkomen dismissed claims by some politicians that stricter enforcement could hurt the miraa trade, challenging them to weigh profits against human life.

He stressed that the crackdown was not an attack on the miraa business but a necessary step to save lives.

Kirinyaga and Embu counties have consistently recorded high numbers of road accidents involving miraa vehicles, with children and pedestrians among the worst affected.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who attended the Kerugoya event, voiced concern over the escalating crisis, noting that more than twenty-one lives have been lost in 2025 alone due to speeding vehicles along the Mwea–Embu Highway.

She praised the Jukwaa la Usalama initiative as proof of the government’s resolve to collaborate with counties in securing communities and strengthening service delivery.

According to Waiguru, security should be understood not only as the absence of danger, but also as the presence of peace, trust, and opportunity for residents.

On youth radicalization and illicit brews, Waiguru urged a united front to dismantle criminal networks, rehabilitate victims, and create alternative livelihoods.

She also underscored the importance of community policing and Nyumba Kumi in gathering intelligence and detecting crime early.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA, Police, KRA to join hands in new war on illicit alcohol in Mt Kenya

Murkomen said the multi-agency will carry out sting operations to aid county and regional teams in apprehending those behind the illegal trade.

2 days ago

County News

Murkomen warns politicians against incitement as protests flare in Nyandarua

He urged leaders to ensure any demonstrations comply with the law, stressing that organisers must liaise with police in advance to guarantee order.

2 days ago

Top stories

Murkomen leads multi-agency push to curb Nyandarua livestock theft

Officials say the crime has morphed from open rustling to night-time slaughter in homesteads, with stolen meat allegedly funneled to butcheries through complicit traders—an...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Liquor licensing not the problem, poor enforcement is: Kisumu official to Murkomen

Kisumu faulted remarks by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who during a recent working tour of Central Kenya accused counties of recklessly issuing permits...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Lost Generation’: Uthiru Chief targets Gen Zs in corporal punishment push

Speaking Monday during an engagement with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the administrator lamented what he described as a “lost generation” of youth, accusing...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt targets cannabis-laced bread, mandazi in universities

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday said security agencies had flagged an alarming practice in which cannabis sativa is baked into snacks such...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamuchomba locked out of Parliament for 20 days after walking out on Murkomen

Wetangula unsuccessfully asked Wamuchomba to resume her seat before declaring her conduct discourteous and ordering her removal from the precincts.

August 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen says State keen to hear from Gachagua on Shabaab links

Murkomen said the claims — made by Gachagua during an ongoing tour of the United States — were too grave to be treated casually...

August 11, 2025