Mbadi reaffirms Govt’s commitment to compensate protest victims

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, has reaffirmed the government’s position to compensate individuals who were injured or lost their lives during demonstrations.

The CS emphasized that the initiative, agreed upon by President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is a first of its kind in Africa and marks a significant step toward national reconciliation.

“We are saying that this country is a country that must respect the rule of law and must uphold human rights and the President together with the former Prime Minister have sat down and have agreed that one of the conditions for working together is to make sure that those who lost their loved ones and those who are maimed must be compensated and this is the first in African continent. This is something that should not be criticized,” he said.

He noted that some of the affected families had their kin found floating on River Yala were killed when Eugene Wamalwa and Fred Matiangi were sitting in cabinet.

Mbadi clarified that the program will also include compensation for police officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty while maintaining law and order during the demonstrations.

“And you are questioning there is no even budget reprovision. Go and read your constitution. Article 223 gives the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury, who is myself, the power to allocate funds if a need has a reason. And a need has already a reason. There is a need to compensate these people who have suffered. I will exercise that authority under article 223. I will make money available. So please Mheshimiwa Kalonzo stop questioning,” the National Treasury CS said.

The compensation process will be coordinated by the Kenya National Human Rights Commission, chaired by human rights advocate Prof. Makau Mutua.

President William Ruto on August 8, announced that the new plan to compensate victims of political protests is part of efforts to heal the country and implement the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Speaking at the funeral of gender rights icon and former Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo in Homa Bay, Ruto said the government has created a structure to pay civilians and security officers harmed or killed in protests since 2017.

The 120-day program will be coordinated by his office.