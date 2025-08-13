Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Duncan Oburu Ojwang

Kenya

KNCHR nominee Duncan Ojwang turns down Ruto appointment

Duncan Ojwang has rejected President Ruto’s nomination as KNCHR Chair, citing conflict of interest, just days after a court challenge questioned the pick.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The vetting of Duncan Oburu Ojwang for the position of Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) will not proceed after he formally declined the nomination.

In a communication to the House on Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula informed Members of Parliament that he had received a letter from Ojwang in which he turned down the appointment by President William Ruto.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The nominee cited personal reasons and a perceived conflict of interest as the basis for his decision.

“You will recall that following receipt of a nomination from His Excellency the President of Duncan Oburu Ojwang for appointment as the Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the name and curriculum vitae were referred to the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs for consideration and reporting to the House,” Wetang’ula said in his address.

“However, I wish to convey to the House that I have this evening received a letter from the said nominee respectfully declining the nomination on account of personal reasons and perceived conflict of interest.”

Following the withdrawal, the Speaker directed the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs to cease any further consideration of the nomination.

He further instructed the Clerk of the National Assembly to notify the appointing authority immediately.

The committee had been scheduled to conduct the approval hearing for Ojwang on Wednesday. The session will now not take place.

Ojwang, a legal scholar and practitioner, had been poised to succeed the late Roseline Odhiambo Odede, who passed away in January 2025, as KNCHR Chairperson, leading the commission in its mandate to promote and protect human rights in Kenya.

His decision now leaves the position vacant until the President submits a fresh nomination.

The withdrawal comes days after Katiba Institute and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) filed a petition at the High Court, challenging the nomination as unconstitutional.

They argued it violated Article 250(11), which bars the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of an independent commission from being of the same gender.

With Vice-Chair Raymond Nyeris already male, nominating Ojwang breached the gender rule.

The petitioners accused the Selection Panel, the President, and the National Assembly of ignoring the Constitution and the KNCHR Act, discriminating against women candidates, and flouting Kenya’s commitments under treaties like CEDAW and the Maputo Protocol.

The case will be mentioned on September 17, 2025.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Urges Ticketless Fans to Keep Off Kasarani for Harambee Stars-Zambia Clash

Murkomen said Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja was holding high-level security meetings in Nairobi to plan for the fixture

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: We will not Relent on Discriminative ID Vetting Practices

Kindiki said the government is implementing a non-discriminative development agenda saying he is an advocate of equal treatment of all Kenyans.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Moves to Quell Siakago Clashes, Promises Justice and Compensation

The violence, which broke out on Monday, paralysed transport and triggered security fears.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

British soldiers using sex workers in Kenya despite ban, inquiry finds

Soldiers at the British Army Training Unit Kenya used sex workers "at a low or moderate" level, a report said

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya court says British tycoon’s body too decomposed to determine cause of death

Veevers died on Valentine's Day 2013 in the coastal city of Mombasa.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Keynan protests North Eastern profiling following Gachagua’s terror claims

Keynan accused some individuals of perpetuating harmful stereotypes and questioning government policies meant to foster equality.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says govt unmoved by ‘sectarian’ push to restore targeted ID vetting

Kindiki said the directive by President William Ruto to ease the vetting process remains in force, noting it seeks to eliminate past practices that...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to train 90,000 Youths, certify 20,000 others to tackle unemployment

The training and certification drive will be implemented under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement Project.

18 hours ago