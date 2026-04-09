Four Sentenced to Death Over 2015 Killing of Former Kabete MP George Muchai

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9-Four individuals convicted in a robbery with violence case connected to the 2015 killing of former Kabete MP George Muchai have been sentenced to death, while two others received 10-year jail terms.

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina handed down the sentences on Thursday after finding six accused guilty of offences including robbery with violence and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The death sentences were given to Erick Munyera, Raphael Kimani, Mustafa Kimani, and Stephen Asitiva.

Jane Wanjiru and Margaret Njeri were each sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. All sentences will run from the date the convicts were first remanded in custody.

The case relates to the February 6–7, 2015, robberies during which victims were robbed of property valued at approximately Sh1.1 million, including vehicles, phones, a laptop, a gas cylinder, and cash.

The victims included Muchai, his two police bodyguards Constables Samuel Kimathi and Samuel Lekakeny and his driver, Stephen Ituu Wambugu.

In delivering the verdict, Magistrate Onyina said the court had considered submissions from defence counsels and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), mitigation pleas, pre-sentencing reports, and the time the accused had spent in custody.

“I have considered the submissions made by counsels for the accused and the DPP. The court cannot interfere with the death sentence as provided by law,” the magistrate ruled.

The court noted that the convicts pleaded for leniency and had no prior convictions, making them first-time offenders. However, Onyina emphasized the gravity of the offences, pointing out that victims were abducted and the crimes were committed with rifles previously stolen from a police officer.

“While the first four convicts have shown remorse, the offences are serious, and justice must be served. The victims also deserve justice,” the magistrate said. The death sentences on count one rendered additional sentences for other counts redundant.

In a related High Court case, Justice Kanyi Kimondo previously ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against Munyera, Raphael Kimani, Mustafa Kimani, and Asitiva, who are currently facing an ongoing murder trial over Muchai’s killing.

The court also ordered that the firearms and ammunition produced as exhibits be forfeited to the State, but the order will take effect after the conclusion of the ongoing High Court murder trial.

The prosecution called 36 witnesses to link the accused to the crimes. The convicts were informed of their right to appeal within 14 days if dissatisfied with their convictions or sentences.