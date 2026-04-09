Gachagua Urges Family Unity, Warns Against Political Interference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 — Democracy for Citizen Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to his relatives not to be manipulated by politicians into causing disunity.

Speaking during the funeral of the late David Kiaraho, the former Deputy President emphasized that family issues should be resolved internally and called for unity within his family.

Gachagua has, in recent weeks, publicly confronted President William Ruto over alleged interference in his family affairs, urging the Head of State to focus on national priorities rather than personal matters.

He expressed frustration over what he described as the President’s meddling, including claims that he altered his brother’s will and disinherited him in an ongoing inheritance dispute.

President Ruto, on his part, cited a petition filed by the family of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua over alleged disinheritance, pledging government support to help the family recover its rightful share.

The Head of State said the government would intervene to ensure justice and protect vulnerable family members, particularly dependents who may have been unfairly excluded.

Ruto emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of widows and children in inheritance disputes, noting that no Kenyan should be denied their lawful entitlement.