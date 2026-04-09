Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Gachagua Urges Family Unity, Warns Against Political Interference

Gachagua has, in recent weeks, publicly confronted President William Ruto over alleged interference in his family affairs, urging the Head of State to focus on national priorities rather than personal matters.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 — Democracy for Citizen Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to his relatives not to be manipulated by politicians into causing disunity.

Speaking during the funeral of the late David Kiaraho, the former Deputy President emphasized that family issues should be resolved internally and called for unity within his family.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gachagua has, in recent weeks, publicly confronted President William Ruto over alleged interference in his family affairs, urging the Head of State to focus on national priorities rather than personal matters.

He expressed frustration over what he described as the President’s meddling, including claims that he altered his brother’s will and disinherited him in an ongoing inheritance dispute.

President Ruto, on his part, cited a petition filed by the family of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua over alleged disinheritance, pledging government support to help the family recover its rightful share.

The Head of State said the government would intervene to ensure justice and protect vulnerable family members, particularly dependents who may have been unfairly excluded.

Ruto emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of widows and children in inheritance disputes, noting that no Kenyan should be denied their lawful entitlement.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Bungoma Governor Lusaka Sacks County Executive in Sweeping Reorganisation

The governor maintained that the changes were made in good faith and in the public interest, noting that the shake-up is intended to boost...

17 minutes ago

Top stories

Four Sentenced to Death Over 2015 Killing of Former Kabete MP George Muchai

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina handed down the sentences on Thursday after finding six accused guilty of offences including robbery with violence and unlawful possession...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Oburu Odinga Condemns Attack on Vihiga Senator, Calls for Swift Investigation

In a statement, ODM party leader Oburu Oginga said he received news of the assault with a heavy heart and profound concern, extending his...

3 hours ago

Top stories

PSC Chair Denies Wrongdoing in Contempt Case Over DPP Draft Regulations

In an affidavit, Meja explained that the forum had been planned well in advance and coincided with the PSC’s nationwide recruitment exercise for Vocational...

3 hours ago

Kenya

State House Wall to Be Demolished in Nairobi River Cleanup Plan

"For your information, State House has received notice from the multi-agency team reclaiming riparian land that part of the state house boundary, the wall...

5 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Declares War on Nairobi Cartels, Undermining County Progress

“Let me be very clear: the era of appeasing cartels at the expense of public interest must come to an end. Leadership is not...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua aide traced in Kajiado county following abduction claims

DCP Political Affairs Director Stanley Kimure was traced to Kajiado and arraigned before the Kajiado Law Courts, with lawyer Ndegwa Njiru alleging the case...

5 hours ago

Top stories

CS Wandayi Skips Parliamentary Probe On Fuel Supply Concerns

CS Wandayi irked members of the house committee when it was revealed that he had jetted to Dubai despite the ongoing crisis in the...

6 hours ago