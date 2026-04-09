Mwilu Urges Deputy Registrars to Reform Court Registries

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has called on Deputy Registrars to transform court registries into efficient, accountable, and responsive units, noting that such reforms are critical to realizing the constitutional promise of access to justice under Article 48.

Speaking while officially opening the Annual Deputy Registrars’ Conference, themed “Transforming Court Registries: Enhancing Efficiency, Accountability, and Service Delivery,” the DCJ noted that registries manage the entire lifecycle of a case from filing to execution. She warned that dysfunctional registries contribute to case backlogs, frequent adjournments, missing files, disorganized proceedings, and even corruption.

“Registries are the gateway to justice; every case begins at the registry. If this first point of contact is inefficient, confusing, or inaccessible, access to justice is immediately compromised. Indeed, for many litigants, the registry is the court,” she said.

Justice Mwilu noted that registries are often the public’s primary point of interaction with the Judiciary, making them the face of the institution. A professional, accessible, and service-oriented registry, she said, is key to building public trust and confidence in the courts.

“Registries are the Judiciary’s anchor for accountability and transparency. By ensuring that processes are documented, actions are traceable, and decisions are accessible, they strengthen accountability mechanisms from performance management to audits and complaints handling,” she added.

The DCJ emphasized that courts cannot effectively deliver justice through judgments and rulings if registry systems remain inefficient, dysfunctional, or compromised. Efficient registries, she said, enable a justice system that is orderly, predictable, and fair.

She commended the conference for placing registries at the center of judicial transformation, underscoring that administrative excellence is inseparable from substantive justice and that efficient systems are essential for the delivery of constitutional rights and remedies.

On digital transformation, Justice Mwilu highlighted ongoing efforts within the Judiciary, including e-filing, case tracking systems, transcription services, and registry automation. She urged Deputy Registrars to ensure that technology is effectively implemented and supported through discipline, training, and accountability.

“Technology must simplify processes, enhance transparency, and improve access but it will only deliver results if properly implemented, monitored, and continuously improved,” she said.

She described Deputy Registrars as occupying a central and indispensable role at the intersection of technology and justice, ensuring that innovation translates into tangible improvements in service delivery for litigants, advocates, and other court users.

Justice Mwilu further noted that Deputy Registrars are responsible for establishing and maintaining registries, managing court records, and preserving institutional memory with accuracy, integrity, and accessibility, functions that are foundational to the proper functioning of the courts.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya noted that a Deputy Registrar is placed at the very center of the wheel of justice. She explained that judges cannot proceed unless properly filed, organized, and case-managed matters are placed before them. Likewise, litigants cannot meaningfully advance their cases without efficient, responsive, and accessible administrative pathways.

“Behind every file in our registries is a human story: a widow waiting for succession, a child waiting for maintenance, an employee waiting for dues, an accused person waiting for release. When we delay or mishandle processes, we are not merely handling files—we are affecting lives. This means that we must be deliberate in eliminating preventable inefficiencies,” said Mokaya.

The conference brings together Deputy Registrars from the High Court, the Environment and Land Court, and the Employment and Labour Relations Court to reflect on emerging challenges, share practical experiences, and develop strategies to strengthen registry performance—positioning registries as centers of excellence.