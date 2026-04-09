US plans to automatically register men for military draft eligibility

WASHINGTON, Apr 9 – Young American men could be automatically registered for eligibility for the military draft as soon as December, ending decades of self-registration.

The new rule, proposed by a government agency, would see men being registered automatically rather than being asked to do so themselves within 30 days of their 18th birthday.

Proponents of the plan say that automatic registrations will save the government millions of dollars that are spent every year reminding those eligible that registration is required by law for men between 18 and 25.

The rule is still being reviewed and must be approved before implementation, though has prompted fears of mandatory US conscription in the event of a crisis.

The last US military draft took place in 1973 after years of massive public opposition during the Vietnam War.

The government agency, the Selective Service System (SSS), submitted the proposal to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on 30 March, according to the office’s website.

The SSS website notes that the change “transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS” through integration with other federal data sources, which it believes will result in a “streamlined” process.