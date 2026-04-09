India Welcomes US–Iran Ceasefire, Cites Relief for Trade and Energy Supplies Amid Cautious Optimism

April 9 – India has welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that the temporary truce will pave the way for lasting peace in West Asia.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it hoped the agreement would mark the beginning of a sustained de-escalation in the region. It reiterated that dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint remain essential to ending the conflict and ensuring long-term stability, including the uninterrupted flow of global trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry noted that the conflict has already caused significant human suffering while disrupting global energy supplies and trade networks. It emphasised the importance of restoring normal maritime operations, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global commerce.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said the ceasefire offers immediate relief to exporters, as the reopening of key shipping routes is expected to ease disruptions, high freight costs, and rising insurance premiums. However, exporters remain cautious, noting that sustained stability will be key to restoring confidence and ensuring smooth trade flows.

Analysts also pointed out that the temporary truce could help ease India’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage. With about 90 per cent of India’s LPG imports sourced from the Middle East, the conflict had triggered significant supply disruptions.

According to market analysts, the 14-day ceasefire provides a crucial window to clear backlogs and restore shipments. Progress, however, will depend on how effectively the terms of the agreement are implemented and whether safe passage through the Strait improves.

In recent weeks, the Strait of Hormuz had effectively become a bottleneck, with an estimated 800 vessels—many carrying oil and gas—stranded in the الخليج, unable or unwilling to transit due to heightened tensions.

The disruption has had a direct global impact, contributing to rising fuel prices, increased airfares, and broader inflationary pressures. The region also supplies key petrochemical products such as jet fuel, diesel, fertiliser inputs, and helium, which is essential for microchip manufacturing.

Markets have responded positively to the ceasefire, with oil and gas prices falling by around 15 per cent and stock markets rallying. Still, uncertainty remains, as differing accounts from Iran, the United States, and Israel over the terms of the truce raise concerns about its durability.