First Lady Rachel Ruto.

NATIONAL NEWS

First lady Rachel Ruto donates school uniforms

Mrs Ruto said it was collective responsibility by all Kenyans to ensure school kids have a decent life.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Hundreds of school going kids from Testai primary school in Nakuru country have received uniforms from First lady Rachel Ruto.

Mrs Ruto who on Wednesday paid a visit to the schools donated the uniforms as part of her effort to uplift living conditions in schools.

While addressing students and parents, Mrs Ruto said it was collective responsibility by all Kenyans to ensure school kids have decent life.

She said similar moves not only boost school performance but also encourages high school attendance.

The First lady further promised to landscape the school compound and give it a superb look.

“We just want make this compound better.make it beautiful for our children by January,”she said

Mrs Ruto early this year donated shoes,set up a kitchen garden and introduced school milk program at the school to boos their nutrition needs.

Through her MaMa Doing Good initiative dozens of schools have benefited from similar initiatives.

Present were Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage, Hanna Cheptumo area Mp Paul Chebor(Rongai), Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones among other leaders.

Mrs.Cheptumo warned of tough action on child molesters and those practicing female gender mutilation(FGM).

“To all parents let us take care of our children,teachers do their part, let us also play our role by ensuring they are well fed and have good health,”she said.

She commended the First lady for initiating different programs in different counties through the MaMa Doing Good.

“You are setting a good example, thank you for the many programs initiated accross country,”she said.

Mr.Chebor suggested a change of the school name to Rachel Ruto Testai.

Mr.Kones said the initiative by the First lady was a motivation not only to the young ones but to leaders to undertake similar initiatives.

