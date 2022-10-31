Wamunyinyi picked to fly Azimio flag in Bungoma by-election.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Former Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi has been named as the sole nominee to fly the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Coalition Party flag in the Bungoma Senate by-election slated for December 8.

The decision was announced after a meeting involving all affiliate parties in the Raila Odinga-led outfit.

Azimio Coalition affiliate Parties @TheODMparty, @TheWiperParty & @JubileePartyK today endorsed @wamunyinyi as the Azimio candidate in the upcoming Bungoma Senatorial by-election. They agreed to mobilize for votes and campaign for the experienced Wamunyinyi to win the seat. pic.twitter.com/o06JiiCiEn — DAP-K Party (@DAP_Kenya) October 30, 2022

The Democratic Action Party Leader unsuccessfully defended his Kanduyi parliamentary seat in the August 9, elections after he lost to Ford Kenya’s John Makali.

Over 15 candidates have so far thrown their hats in the ring in the by-election that is slated for December 8.

The seat fell vacant after Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula quit to contest the National Assembly Speaker’s position, which he won, paving the way for a by-election.