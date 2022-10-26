Connect with us

Kenya

Sakaja unveils 10-member CEC team, 6 advisors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday afternoon unveiled a 10-member Chief Executive Member team, and six advisors who will work in his administration.

Among those unveiled by Governor Sakaja are veteran Charles Kerich who will head the Finance and Economic Affairs docket.

While reading out the list, the Governor noted that all the dockets had been renamed.

“Today, we introduce the nominees for County Executive Committee Members for Nairobi City County Government. This team of men and women have been carefully selected to meet the challenge of the responsibility before them,” Sakaja stated.

The CEC list includes Innovation and Digital Economy- Mr. Michael Gumo Talent, Skills Development and Care- Mr. Brian Mulama Mobility and Works- Mr. Patrick Mbogo Built Environment and Urban Planning- Mr. Stephen Gathuita Mwangi Boroughs Administration and Personnel- Mr. Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya Business and Hustler Opportunities- Ms. Rosemary Kariuki

“The two Sectors that we have just introduced; Boroughs Administration and Personnel, together with Business and Hustler Opportunities, will directly report to Deputy Governor Muchiri,” he said.

Other The other dockets are Green Nairobi formerly (Environment, Water, Food and Agriculture)- Ms. Maureen Njeri, Health, Wellness and Nutrition- Dr. Anastasia Mutethya Nyalita. Inclusivity, while Public Participation and Customer Service will be headed by Suzanne Silantoi.

Others named in Governor Sakaja’s team include Chief of Staff – Mr. David Njoroge, Economic Affairs Advisor- Mr. Lawrence Wambua, Legal Advisor- Mr. Elias Mutuma
Health Advisor – Dr. Samora Otieno, Political Advisor- Mr. William Ndung’u ‘Fazul’
and Mobility Advisor – Prof. Washington Yotto Ochieng.

Others are Urban and Regional Planning – John Mwangi Maina and Private Secretary – Ms. Priscilla Mahinda.

“This is the Executive team that we shall work with to make Nairobi a working city of Order, Dignity, Hope and Opportunity for all,” the Governor said.

