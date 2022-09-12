Connect with us

Outgoing President Kenyatta bids farewell to State House staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday evening bid farewell to State House staff as he prepares to vacate Tuesday when he hands over power to his successor President-Elect William Ruto.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta as they said their goodbyes to the “State House Kenya leadership team led by Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua.”

During the meeting, attended by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the outgoing Head of State thanked the officers for distinguished service during his tenure and advised them to serve the new administration with the same enthusiasm.

