Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Health Ministry PS Susan Mocha exchanges documents after signing a pact on mental health care provision.

Top stories

Health Ministry inks pact with Johnson & Johnson Kenya on mental health

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The Ministry of Health has signed a collaborative pact with innovative healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to facilitate access to quality mental healthcare services in Kenya.

Kenyans will benefit from improved access to effective and appropriate mental healthcare services and products through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache and Johnson & Johnson in Kenya.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, PS Mochache welcomed the support from Johnson & Johnson, which will also support the development of a Psychiatric Telemedicine Solution in Kenya.

“Mental health is a public health threat. The Ministry of Health expresses its gratitude to Johnson & Johnson for partnering with the Kenyan Government to tackle the mental health burden, manifested by growing suicide cases, gender-based violence and child abuse cases,” Mochache said. She added, “Collaboration with Johnson & Johnson touches on mental healthcare priority areas, and the ministry is optimistic that this partnership will bear demonstrable impact nationwide for the next five years.”

Through the MoU provisions, Johnson & Johnson Country Manager, Ms Queenter Owuonda, said the company will continue to support the mental health agenda in the country, including training psychiatric nurses, with an initial cohort already trained. Johnson & Johnson will also develop an approach for sustainable access to essential and innovative medicines to treat severe mental illness, focusing on Schizophrenia in the public sector.

Johnson & Johnson’s Head of Government Affairs & Policy, Sub Saharan Africa, Ms Idah Asin, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the Kenyan Government’s efforts to identify Schizophrenia, particularly in young adults, as this is the age around which Schizophrenia often starts. She noted that identifying and clinically managing Schizophrenia in young adults remains a crucial pillar of Johnson &Johnson’s contribution to broadening access to mental healthcare support. 

Development of the Kenya Mental Health Action Plan to operationalize the Kenya Mental Health Policy, the launch of the suicide Prevention Strategy which provides key interventions and whose implementation will lead to a reduction in suicide-related deaths, and the recent assent of the Mental Health Amendment bill 2020 by His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta are some of the milestones the Government has achieved towards strengthening the mental health system in the Country. The MoU with Johnson and Johnson seeks to build on the achievements through HRH capacity building and improving access to services & products through technology, among others.

Ends

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

PHOTOS: Kiraitu joins Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has joined President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza. Murungi, who was accompanied by members of...

43 mins ago

ELECTION PETITIONS

Zehrabanu: Decision to announce President-Elect must be collegial

In a rejoinder, Janmohammed said all commissioners are appointed through a similar rigorous process, and as such all have an equal role in electoral...

3 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Raila: Chebukati lied, rushed results when there was no imminent danger

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – There was no imminent danger occasioning the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati to hurriedly announce...

3 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC denies Venezuelan role in altering Form 34A in public portal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has denied the alleged involvement of Venezuelan Jose Camargo whose name is...

4 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

IEBC to petitioners: You need to understand how KIEMS kits work

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has asked the Supreme court to throw out evidence by petitioner Okiya...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o decries US Embassy’s security alert for ‘singling out Kisumu’

The US government announced it had imposed movement restrictions on its personnel in Kisumu as a precautionary measure, arguing that Kenya has occasionally experienced post-election violence...

5 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Raila: Venezuelan Jose Carmago was uploading forms on IEBC portal

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – A lawyer representing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has tabled evidence in the Supreme Court to prove that a...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Scrutiny report shows vote variance in presidential vote can be accounted for – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has defended the difference between the presidential vote and those of other...

6 hours ago