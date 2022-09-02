Health Ministry inks pact with Johnson & Johnson Kenya on mental health

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The Ministry of Health has signed a collaborative pact with innovative healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to facilitate access to quality mental healthcare services in Kenya.

Kenyans will benefit from improved access to effective and appropriate mental healthcare services and products through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache and Johnson & Johnson in Kenya.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, PS Mochache welcomed the support from Johnson & Johnson, which will also support the development of a Psychiatric Telemedicine Solution in Kenya.

“Mental health is a public health threat. The Ministry of Health expresses its gratitude to Johnson & Johnson for partnering with the Kenyan Government to tackle the mental health burden, manifested by growing suicide cases, gender-based violence and child abuse cases,” Mochache said. She added, “Collaboration with Johnson & Johnson touches on mental healthcare priority areas, and the ministry is optimistic that this partnership will bear demonstrable impact nationwide for the next five years.”

Through the MoU provisions, Johnson & Johnson Country Manager, Ms Queenter Owuonda, said the company will continue to support the mental health agenda in the country, including training psychiatric nurses, with an initial cohort already trained. Johnson & Johnson will also develop an approach for sustainable access to essential and innovative medicines to treat severe mental illness, focusing on Schizophrenia in the public sector.

Johnson & Johnson’s Head of Government Affairs & Policy, Sub Saharan Africa, Ms Idah Asin, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the Kenyan Government’s efforts to identify Schizophrenia, particularly in young adults, as this is the age around which Schizophrenia often starts. She noted that identifying and clinically managing Schizophrenia in young adults remains a crucial pillar of Johnson &Johnson’s contribution to broadening access to mental healthcare support.

Development of the Kenya Mental Health Action Plan to operationalize the Kenya Mental Health Policy, the launch of the suicide Prevention Strategy which provides key interventions and whose implementation will lead to a reduction in suicide-related deaths, and the recent assent of the Mental Health Amendment bill 2020 by His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta are some of the milestones the Government has achieved towards strengthening the mental health system in the Country. The MoU with Johnson and Johnson seeks to build on the achievements through HRH capacity building and improving access to services & products through technology, among others.

