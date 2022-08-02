Uhuru drums up support for Raila in Kisumu, urges Kenyans to vote for him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Kenyans that the presidency of Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate is pegged on their turn out during the elections next week.

President Kenyatta who addressed thousands of Kisumu residents on Monday said only maximum votes from Odinga’s political bedrock will propel him to State House.

He says it is easier to say than done that the 5th President will be Odinga.

“I agree you have accepted that he will be the next president but only if you turn out in large numbers and cast your votes,” he said.

He noted that majority of Odinga’s supporters always disappoint at the ballot, after failing to show up to cast their votes.

“On the election day, you find people going to drink first, some saying Raila has won, and they end up not voting,” he noted.

The President further noted that on the election day, everyone must be vigilant to identify those who have not voted and advise them to go to the polling stations.

He joked that those who will be walking with no ink on their nails, a mark by IEBC to those who have voted, should be ignored and pushed to go cast their votes.

He stated that is the only surest way to ensure total turn out of voters at the ballot to propel Odinga to the coveted seat at State House.

The President reiterated his support for Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua as a sure bet to take Kenya to the next level.

“This Mzee called Baba or Jakom is the best person to lead this country into prosperity,” he said.

“His running mate is an iron lady who will fight and end corruption in this country,” he added.

The President appeared to tear into the candidacy of his Deputy, William Ruto, whom he said is driven with deceit, lies, corruption and hatred.

The President spoke when he officially commissioned the Kisumu Railways Station, which he said will spur growth and communication in Western Kenya.

“This Railway line offered safe travel to the people of this region when it was operational, but it died sometimes,” he said.

He noted that the revival of the Railway line, that stretches from Nakuru -Kisumu, all the way to Mumias will be a game changer in the region.

“I want to thank Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) and National Youth Service (NYS) for their splendid job in rehabilitating this line,” he said.

The President is expected on Tuesday to commission Marine School and commission Kisumu Shipyard besides launching MV Uhuru.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries, Eugene Wamalwa, Ukur Yatani and Betty Maina.