Presidential agents summoned by IEBC to verify the results in form 34C. /COURTESY

August Elections

Presidential agents summoned by IEBC to verify tabulated results in Form 34C

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Presidential agents from both the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza Alliance have been summoned by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to verify the tabulated presidential results in Form 34C.

Form 34C is the results form that collates results from the 290 constituencies plus prisons and diaspora which is compiled by IEBC Chair,who is the national returning officer.

From the Kenya Kwanza Alliance camp key presidential agents who include UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina, William Ruto presidential secretrait executive director Josephat Nanok and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator elect Kipchumba Murkomen made their way.

In the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya agents who proceeded to sign the results include Former Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, Lawyer Paul Mwangi and ODM executive director Oduor Ongwen.

The long wait for the announcement of the next president of the nation will come to an end today after the poll commission concluded the verification exercise.

Already the 14 verification desks have been removed and the IEBC staff as well as the presidential agents from the candidates taken a break.

The poll agency is however yet to announce verified results from 29 constituencies as at 5am in the morning they had only declared results in 261 constituencies.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati is currently preparing the form 34D which is the presidential winning certificate handed over to the winner of this political duel.

However, the media houses are providing different totals, with different candidates leading, which is not as authoritative as the results the IEBC used to provide on the big screens.

The winner in the presidential contest must have attained the 50+1 vote which is 50 percent of the total votes +1.

Also,he must gunner 25 percent of votes in a total of 24 counties.

Already agents from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza Alliance have taken positions in the auditorium with IEBC expected to make the final call on who will be the 5th President.

