August 12, 2022 | Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, who chairs the Assumption to the Office of the President Committee, addresses on the steps of Harambee House/CFM - Moses Muoki

2022 ELECTIONS

Kinyua leads transition committee meeting, assures of orderly transfer of power

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said the committee will kick off the transition process as soon as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declares final presidential results.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — The government transition committee has announced that it is ready to facilitate handover process including security for the President-Elect as the electoral commission raced against time to conclude tallying results following Tuesday’s election.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Office of the President on Friday, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said the committee will kick off the transition process as soon as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declares final presidential results.

“The committee’s core mandate is to facilitate a smooth transition from the current administration to the incoming administration. Substantively, the mandate of the committee will be triggered once the IEBC formally announces the results of the August 9 general election and declares President Elect,” Kinyua said.

The committee will also coordinate the briefing of the President Elect by relevant public officers ahead of the swearing in.

“The committee will also organize for the necessary facilities and personnel for the President Elect, facilitate communication between the outgoing President and President Elect as well as prepare the program of the swearing in ceremony,” said Kinyua, who chairs the Assumption to the Office of the President Committee.

The committee is established pursuant to the Assumption of the Office of the President Act 21 of 2012 and Article 141 of the 2010 Constitution.

Kenyans went to the ballot on Tuesday to cast their votes and choose their next leaders for various seats.

The country was however waiting anxiously for the announcement of the Kenya’s next president as the electoral body started verifying the final results at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday.

The presidential race shaped up as a neck-and-neck contest between Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate William Ruto and Azimio’s Raila Odinga based on provisional results which showed the Deputy President in the lead.

