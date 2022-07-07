Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Political leaders to accompany IEBC in inspecting ballot printing in Greece

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has planned an inspection visit to Greece to witness the printing of presidential ballot papers between July 15 -20 this year.

The Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Thursday issued the arranged visitation notification to presidential candidates who wish to accompany the Commission to witness the exercise.

“The Commission is informing the country that we are transparent in this process and we have nothing to hide,” Chebukati said.

The Greek printing company, Inform Lykos, whisch has been in the eye of a storm recently after it was linked to having ties with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is printing the more than 200 million ballot papers that will be used in the August high-stake polls.

IEBC paid the company Sh3 billion to print the papers.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance has alleged that their Kenya Kwanza Alliance competitors have hatched a plot to rig the August vote by stiffing the ballot paers.

Chebukati has since shrugged off the claims noting that the exercise of printing the ballot papers is above board.

“All ballot papers will come through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and not as alleged by some politicians,” Chebukati said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Commission on Thursday received the first batch of the ballot papers at JKIA.

The presidential ballot papers will be the last to arrive in the country in July 29, 2022.

Chebukati stressed that the commission will not print any extra ballot papers saying they have only procured 22.1 million ballot papers which is the number or registered voters.

“There are no ballot papers from Uganda or anywhere else. Don’t accept individuals to lie to you. All ballot papers are serialized we are only printing ballot papers to the tune of 22,120,258 million which is the number of registered voters per every elective seat,” Chebukati noted.

IEBC has cleared a total of 16,098 candidates to compete for political seats in the August 9 General Election.

Of these, there is one slot for the four presidential candidates, 290 seats for members of the National Assembly, 1,450 for members of County Assembly, and 47 each for the positions of governor, Woman Representative and Senator.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Doctors, teachers unions endorse Raila presidency

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 7 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET) and Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists...

24 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Rigging claims perpetuated by leaders who sense defeat – Guliye

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has implored Kenyans to shun politicians who are already casting aspersions that...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila says no manual register, no elections

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has issued a new ultimatum to the electoral commission, saying...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Mbilia Bel campaigns for Raila during Nyeri tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – The Azimio-One Kenya rally in Nyeri was on Tuesday graced by Rhumba queen Mbilia Bel who urged residents there...

23 hours ago

August Elections

Raila most preferred Presidential Candidate in Nairobi at 49pc, Infotrak poll shows

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – A recent survey in Nairobi has placed Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s popularity at 49...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua faults Ruto, says a DP must be loyal and a team player

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6- Azimio One Kenya Presidential Runningmate Martha Karua has faulted Deputy President William Ruto for disrespecting the president, saying he is...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Discrediting IEBC to land you in jail or a hefty fine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Social media users found discrediting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August polls risk being...

2 days ago

August Elections

Intel Research poll: Ruto most popular presidential candidate at 49.9pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – A recent opinion poll has put the popularity rating of Deputy President William Ruto ahead of his close competitor...

2 days ago