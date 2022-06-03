Connect with us

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Waiguru hits out at EACC over integrity comments

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has escalated her onslaught on the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak after claiming that he is incompetent.

This is after Mbarak on Thursday claimed that Kenyans know Waiguru’s social standing on integrity issues after the Kirinyaga Governor accused the commission of being used to frustrate those who joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

According to Governor Waiguru the CEO’s response was unprofessional and confirmed his partiality.

” Your response to my complaint came as a shock for its irresponsible content. You hold a const Cap 15 office that demands the highest level of impartiality and professionalism.Your reckless response on such a matter proves your unworthiness to hold such a serious office,” she stated.

Waiguru asked the CEO to produce evidence to back his allegations, further accusing the commission of using information which is politically instigated to taint her name.

“You’re supposed to be an impartial investigator not a peddler of “everyone knows” village shopping center narratives,” a furious Waiguru stated.

Waiguru’s attack on EACC began after she was listed among 240 aspirants which the Commission wants barred from the August 9, 2022 elections over issues of integrity.

The list includes convicted persons, those who have been investigated, found culpable, and their files forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution.

Waiguru who is seeking a second term has been accused of abusing office by receiving irregular payments of travel imprests amounting to Sh10, 634, 614 for nonexistent or non-official trips.

