Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Loitoktok Law Court/FILE

County News

Loitoktok court fines 2 men Sh150,000 each for overloading in suit by KeNHA

James Gitu and Kenedy Njoroge were arrested by officials from the Kenya Highways Authority (KeNHA) on May 26, 2022 along Emali-Loitoktok highway at Simba Cement trading centre.

Published

LOITOKTOK, Kenya, Jun 28 — A court in Loitoktok on Monday fined two men Sh150, 000 each or in default will serve eight months in jail for overloading their vehicles.

James Gitu and Kenedy Njoroge were arrested by officials from the Kenya Highways Authority (KeNHA) on May 26, 2022 along Emali-Loitoktok highway at Simba Cement trading centre.

KeNHA officials in charge of axle load enforcement had set up a mobile weighbridge along the road to nab truck drivers violating traffic rules 

The two were arrested when their trucks were impounded having excess weight contrary to their standard axleload weight.

According to the prosecution, the two had over loaded their trucks by 8 tonnes against the recommended 28-tone capacity.

The two were arrested and escorted to Simba Cement Police Station where they were later charged with the offense.

When they appeared before Principal Magistrate Judicaster Nthuku, in a change of plea, the accused pleaded guilty and asked for leniency from the court.

The Magistrate sentenced them and allowed them 14 days to appeal against the sentence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Middle-aged man in court for defiling his daughter

Esther Tepenoi Saotet, mother of the girl narrated how on August 18, 2021 she received a call from the matron of the school where...

13 mins ago

Kenya

Court orders DCI to produce Cohen’s original will

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has been directed to produce the original will of the late...

32 mins ago

County News

Drought worst-hit counties: Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Turkana, worst hit by drought

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28-Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana, and Wajir counties have been hardest hit by the ongoing drought after four failed seasons in parts of...

1 hour ago

County News

Govt disburses Sh 1.1bn to vulnerable families in 4 drought-hit counties

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28- The Government has disbursed Sh1.1bn to vulnerable families in Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera, and Turkana counties to cushion them against the...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DPP says Waiguru’s Sh10mn graft file before EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) now says the investigation file against Kirinyaga County Governor Ann...

2 hours ago

Top stories

A day with elephants

Because of the ivory trade, a large number of adult African elephants are slaughtered, leaving their cubs as orphans. An elephant orphanage programme was...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Man electrocuted after contact with clothesline tied to a roof with a fallen power poll

Nairobi Kenya, June 28 – One person was fatally electrocuted on Monday and another injured after coming into contact with an energized clothesline in...

3 hours ago

crime

Security heightened along Isiolo-Moyale highway to combat drug trafficking

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28 – Security has been beefed up along the busy Moyale-Isiolo Highway to curb the increased cases of drug smuggling believed...

3 hours ago