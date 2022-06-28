Loitoktok court fines 2 men Sh150,000 each for overloading in suit by KeNHA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOITOKTOK, Kenya, Jun 28 — A court in Loitoktok on Monday fined two men Sh150, 000 each or in default will serve eight months in jail for overloading their vehicles.

James Gitu and Kenedy Njoroge were arrested by officials from the Kenya Highways Authority (KeNHA) on May 26, 2022 along Emali-Loitoktok highway at Simba Cement trading centre.

KeNHA officials in charge of axle load enforcement had set up a mobile weighbridge along the road to nab truck drivers violating traffic rules

The two were arrested when their trucks were impounded having excess weight contrary to their standard axleload weight.

According to the prosecution, the two had over loaded their trucks by 8 tonnes against the recommended 28-tone capacity.

The two were arrested and escorted to Simba Cement Police Station where they were later charged with the offense.

When they appeared before Principal Magistrate Judicaster Nthuku, in a change of plea, the accused pleaded guilty and asked for leniency from the court.

The Magistrate sentenced them and allowed them 14 days to appeal against the sentence.