Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Haji (pictured) stated that free speech must not be a license to perpetuate the assault of political opponents or to engage in acts of vandalism/FILE/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko in trouble as DPP vows to block impeached Governors from elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s bid to seek an elective seat in the August polls faces a mountainous task after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji vowed to block him from contesting in the August polls.

Sonko was impeached in December 2020 by the Nairobi County Assembly on four accounts of Gross Violation of the Constitution, Abuse of Office, Misconduct and Crimes against National Law.

The controversial former Governor is now seeking a return to politics and wants to be the incoming Governor in Mombasa County. The Wiper Party has since endorsed his bid.

Haji has however, declared that his Office will not clear him to contest in the polls.

He stressed that once impeached, one is considered unfit to hold public office and cannot therefore seek to elected, even in a different county.

“In my opinion, you are not only impeached not to run in Nairobi, but it is across the country because this is the republic of Kenya. So, you cannot jump from one county with an impeachment on your neck campaigning that you want to be a governor of another county. My office fight it. We might lose but we will fight it,” he said during an interview on Spice FM.

Sonko was on April 21, 2022 officially handed the Wiper party ticket to vie for Mombasa Governor’s seat.

He was handed the certificate by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who also disclosed that Sonko will be deputized by Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MP Mbogo had also expressed his interest in the contest but agreed to shelve his ambitions following consensus talks.

“As a result of consultations Governor Sonko becomes the Wiper candidate to be deputized by Ali Mbogo,” stated Kalonzo.

Sonko will now face ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir, UDA’s Hassan Omar among others.

Sonko decamped from Jubilee to Wiper on March 22, 2022, as part of measures to revive his political career following his impeachment.

He is facing numerous criminal charges including several corruption cases, assault, and terrorist-linked offences, which he has since denied.

In March, the United States government banned Sonko and his immediate family members from travelling to the US over corruption allegations related to abuse of office and bribery.

Kalonzo however came into his defense, saying Sonko cannot be denied a ticket since he has not been charged with a crime.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

DPP Haji orders probe into Lamu Facebook Account over hate speech

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 14- The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to commence...

January 14, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DPP Haji wants Kitutu Chache MP Onyonka investigated over remarks against Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into utterances by Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyoka against...

January 10, 2022

County News

DPP Haji orders probe on Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into the ethnic utterances bordering on hate speech...

January 8, 2022

Kenya

FIDA wants Murgor sisters assault by Ndichu brothers expedited

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called on authorities to expedite investigations into assault claims by Murgor sisters...

December 13, 2021

FREE SPEECH

DPP vows action against hate mongers abusing free speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 –The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Hajji has vowed action against individuals who use free speech to perpetuate hate...

November 2, 2021

Top stories

Third petition filed at PSC seeking removal of DPP Haji for abuse of office

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1-A third petition seeking the removal of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji from office has been filed at the...

November 1, 2021

Top stories

DPP Haji says won’t be intimidated to resign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji  says he will not be intimidated by those calling for his...

October 28, 2021

Fifth Estate

Kinoti unfairly targeted in DPP feud over investigations and it’s derailing justice

The feud over the investigation – and prosecution of suspects – in the murder of Tob Cohen has exposed the simmering tensions between the...

October 19, 2021