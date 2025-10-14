Kalonzo embarks on a 10-day tour of the UK to popularise 2027 presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to leave the country on Wednesday for a ten-day visit to the United Kingdom.

Kalonzo, who was endorsed as a presidential aspirant on October 10, is expected to engage with high-profile institutions, policymakers, and members of the Kenyan diaspora in a series of events that highlight his growing domestic and international momentum ahead of Kenya’s 2027 General Elections.

Wiper Secretary-General Shakila Abdalla said the former Vice President will deliver the keynote address at the London Political Summit and Awards, to be held at the UK Parliament in Westminster.

He is also scheduled to speak at Chatham House – The Royal Institute of International Affairs.

“This visit is part of Wiper’s ongoing strategy to build international partnerships, elevate Kenya’s global presence, and engage Kenyans abroad on critical issues including governance, economic empowerment, and national renewal,” said Senator Abdalla.

Kalonzo will also hold a consultative meeting with the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Additionally, he is expected to deliver a special lecture at Oxford University, one of the world’s foremost academic institutions, and participate in a town hall meeting with the Kenyan diaspora under the theme ‘The Kenya We Want.’