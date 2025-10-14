Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kalonzo says he is a wise fool now as he eyes 2027 presidential bid./Courtesy

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Kalonzo embarks on a 10-day tour of the UK to popularise 2027 presidential bid

“This visit is part of Wiper’s ongoing strategy to build international partnerships, elevate Kenya’s global presence, and engage Kenyans abroad on critical issues including governance, economic empowerment, and national renewal,” said Senator Abdalla.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to leave the country on Wednesday for a ten-day visit to the United Kingdom.

Kalonzo, who was endorsed as a presidential aspirant on October 10, is expected to engage with high-profile institutions, policymakers, and members of the Kenyan diaspora in a series of events that highlight his growing domestic and international momentum ahead of Kenya’s 2027 General Elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wiper Secretary-General Shakila Abdalla said the former Vice President will deliver the keynote address at the London Political Summit and Awards, to be held at the UK Parliament in Westminster.

He is also scheduled to speak at Chatham House – The Royal Institute of International Affairs.

“This visit is part of Wiper’s ongoing strategy to build international partnerships, elevate Kenya’s global presence, and engage Kenyans abroad on critical issues including governance, economic empowerment, and national renewal,” said Senator Abdalla.

Kalonzo will also hold a consultative meeting with the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Additionally, he is expected to deliver a special lecture at Oxford University, one of the world’s foremost academic institutions, and participate in a town hall meeting with the Kenyan diaspora under the theme ‘The Kenya We Want.’

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets up KDF-run Ulinzi Construction Company following 2021 mandate

The formation of Ulinzi Construction Company was approved by the National Security Council in 2021, giving the KDF a more formal role in national...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who claimed Satan’s mandate to kill Ruto guard detained for 14 days

The attack occurred near State House gate D along Dennis Pritt road.

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Australia commit to strengthen joint maritime security efforts

Mudavadi said in a statement after the meeting held at the Railways Headquarters in Nairobi that maritime safety remains a key pillar of Kenya–Australia...

8 hours ago

Headlines

CDF Kahariri warns against recruitment fraud

General Kahariri reminded the troops that KDF recruitment is free, transparent, and strictly conducted in accordance with the law, emphasizing that integrity and discipline...

8 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Australia mark 60 years of ties, eye deeper cooperation in innovation and trade

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said Kenya is keen to attract more Australian investment in tourism, mining, and sports, while strengthening people-to-people ties...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua accuses Ruto of plotting to weaken Mt. Kenya after Moi pact

Gachagua has accused Ruto of plotting to divide and weaken Mt. Kenya through his new alliance with Gideon Moi ahead of 2027 polls.

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in KDF combat uniform for the first time as Commander-in-Chief

In photos released by State House, Ruto is seen walking from his office while heading for a KDF Day event at Moi Baracks, Eldoret.

11 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

‘Sentencing of Kibra MP’s Driver sends strong warning to VIP Drivers and Road Offenders,’ – Motorists Association

"We at the Motorists Association of Kenya welcome this development as a landmark precedent for all drivers, government, private, matatu, and boda boda alike,...

12 hours ago