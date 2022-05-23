Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Maj Gen. Mohamed Badi before he was promoted to Lt. Gen in military changes announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on July 23, 2021.

Capital Health

Nairobi leading in number of HIV infections at 167,446 – Study

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – A recent Kenya HIV estimates report 2020 shows that Nairobi currently has the highest burden of people living with HIV/AIDS in Kenya with an estimated 167,446 residents living with the disease.

The report also indicated that an estimated 4,446 new HIV infections occurred in 2020 with adolescents and young people contributing 1,475 (33percent) of all new infections.

As part of measures to mitigate the situation Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi said they have put in place measures and HIV/AIDS programs.

“As outlined in the Kenya AIDS Strategic Framework II 2020/2021, Nairobi County is committed to achieving the 95-95-95 targets by the year 2022 and to end the HIV epidemic by 2030,” he stated.

The 95-95-95 targets include having 95 percent of all HIV positive people diagnosed, 95 percent of those diagnosed provided with antiretroviral therapy and finally having 95 percent of those treated achieve viral suppression by 2030.

Badi reported that so far NMS has set up 24 new hospitals complete with HIV/AIDS prevention and control units to encourage HIV testing uptake especially among young people.

“NMS is also working towards increasing capacity-building initiatives and enhancing community activities for young people to address the knowledge gap on contraceptives and other HIV-related issues,” Badi stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PSVs plying Ngong road to terminate at Green Park from next Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has announced that Green park terminus will start operating on Tuesday next week. The first Public...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sakaja most preferred candidate in Nairobi with 23pc, Igathe 15pc in TIFA poll

Nairobi, Kenya, May 3- With less than 100 days to the General Election, 53 percent of Nairobians don’t know the candidate they will vote...

May 3, 2022

Kenya

Igathe is hot air and a quitter, I am determined to make Nairobi better – Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has poured cold water on the candidature of his opponent Polycarp Igathe in the...

April 24, 2022

Kenya

Suspected thugs shot dead in Nairobi after injuring man, robbing him

Nairobi, Kenya, April 8- Two suspected thugs who had attacked a middle-aged man were gunned down by police officers Wednesday night, as they escaped...

April 8, 2022

Top stories

NMS gets Sh318mn for Nairobi projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7-  Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has recommended an allocation of Sh200 million to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), to support...

April 7, 2022

County News

NMS officers blindsided me: Badi denies knowledge of Pumwani, Eastleigh evictions

Badi denied having received court orders enforcing the evictions after it emerged a private developer secured the same.

March 30, 2022

County News

Nairobi Metropolitan Services moves to regulate boda boda sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has elaborated on the measures it has taken to regulate the boda boda sector...

March 29, 2022

CITY HALL

Nairobi community health workers lament over delay of stipend rollout by City Hall

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Nairobi County government has been faulted for failure to roll out payment to the county’s community health workers despite...

March 18, 2022